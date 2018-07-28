2018 Washougal National Motocross Results:

Tomac Dominates

Eli Tomac swept the 2018 Washougal National in two distinctive ways—run and hide in Moto 1, and come-from-behind in the second moto. Ken Roczen led most of Moto 2, eventually surrendering the lead and overall to Tomac late in the race on the hard, dry Washougal MX Park circuit in southern Washington state. Marvin Musquin converted a 2-3 day into a third place overall. With three rounds remaining, Tomac leads Musquin by 15 points in the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship Series.

Eli Tomac is dominating, and the first moto was a runaway win. Since his disastrous 36-9 at RedBud, which had cost Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) the series point lead, he has not lost a moto, putting in four winning rides in a row. In Moto 1 at the Motosport.com Washougal National, Tomac started third and rode patiently. He took two laps before passing Justin Hill, and another lap before dispensing with leader Justin Bogle. From there, Tomac was gone. At the end, Tomac led Musquin by over 11 seconds.

Tomac showed again that he is happy to come from behind for the win. As he has done so many times in 2018, Tomac turned a middling start into a win with a stunning late-race charge. In Moto 2, Tomac was ninth after one lap. Tomac worked his way up to third place on lap 5 (of 16) when he passed Justin Barcia, but then suffered a low-speed fall that allowed Barcia to pass him. A couple of laps later, Tomac repassed Barcia and was headed for the front. Tomac reeled off a pair of 2:14 lap times, and no other rider in Moto 2 was able to do better than 2:16s. Musquin fell victim to Tomac on lap 12, and passed leader Roczen in the finish line whoops as the two-lap sign came out. Tomac quickly gapped Roczen and managed a two-second lead to the checkered flag. It was a staggering performance.

Ken Roczen led 14 of 16 laps in Moto 2, but could not come away with the win. Roczen (Team Honda HRC) took the lead from holeshot artist Justin Bogle before a lap was completed and looked strong in Moto 2. Roczen was looking for his first overall win since 2016, but could not hold off the Tomac charge. In the first moto, Roczen started sixth and worked his way up to third in just six laps. There, Roczen’s progress stalled as he was unable to reel in Musquin, who finished over six second ahead of him. Roczen’s 3-2 day pulls him into third place in the season standings, where he and Barcia have 330 points (Roczen leads on the best-finish tiebreaker).

Although just two rounds ago Marvin Musquin started the day with the points lead, he looks defeated by Tomac. Musquin (Red Bull KTM) never headed Tomac in Moto 1, and could only ride defensively in Moto 2 when Tomac came calling. There was no doubt that Tomac was the fastest rider the entire day, and Tomac was able to extend his 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship lead by eight points. It’s not in the bag yet, but Musquin can only hope that Tomac has bad rides ahead. When Tomac is on, Musquin cannot touch him—no one can.

Justin Bogle knows how to pull holeshots with two at the Washougal National, but he can’t back them up with a full moto of strong racing. Bogle (Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) has five holeshots in eight motos since returning from injury. Yet, he has just 31 points to show for it—averaging a 17th place finish. He made progress in Moto 1, leading for three laps before crashing on lap 5 while in fifth place—he finished 13th. In Moto 2, he crashed out on lap 8 after dropping to 13th place and scored no points. That has to be frustrating.

Justin Barcia seems to have fallen off the podium pace. Barcia (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) has gone 5-5-5-4 since a second place in Moto 2 at RedBud. Barcia was not close to the podium at Washougal, missing it by 19 seconds in Moto 1 and a staggering 37 seconds in Moto 2, despite finishing fourth. Instead of doing battle with the leaders, he was fighting with Blake Baggett (6-5) for the scraps. Barcia has to be searching for the mid-season pace that saw him hit the podium six times in four rounds. Barcia lost third place in the standings to Roczen, but still holds a healthy 29-point lead over Baggett.

Justin Hill impressed with a fourth place in Moto 1, but didn’t make it to the end of Moto 2. Hill (Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing) has three fourth-place finishes since returning from injury, but hasn’t put in two strong motos at any round since his 4-6 debut at High Point. Hill qualified second at Washougal, so he did have podium pace.

Cooper Webb continues to struggle to get into the top 6. Webb (Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing) has four seventh-place finishes this year, but nothing better. On the upside, his worst finishes are a pair of ninths. He has yet to best teammate Justin Barcia, who started 2018 as a temporary fill-in rider in Supercross.

Multi-time Arenacross Champion Tyler Bowers looked good in his return from injury, and his first motos in the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series. Bowers (Tiggr/Rutted/Kawasaki) 15th place result in Moto 1 was nothing to write home about, though not bad after a 20th place start. He charged into the top 10 in Moto 2, after starting 15th. Moving forward is always good, so now Bowers needs to get his starts down.

As bleak as it looks for Musquin, he is still just one bad Tomac moto away from retaking the lead. If Tomac finishes out of the points for any reason, Tomac’s 15-point lead will evaporate quickly. It’s not over yet, though it is if Tomac doesn’t crash or have bike problems.

Unadilla is next, and weather has been known to play a factor in upstate New York, where Musquin won last year and Tomac has never won an overall. After a weekend off, practice is at 10:10 a.m. (all times EDT) at Unadilla MX. That can only be seen with the NBC Sports Gold subscription package. MavTV and NBC Sports Gold show the first motos live, beginning at 1 p.m. with the 450 class. The second 450 moto is shown live on NBC TV Network and NBC Sports Gold at 3 p.m. The second 250 moto follows on NBC Sports Gold, but is delayed until 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

2018 Washougal National Motocross Results, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA



Eli Tomac, Kawasaki, 1-1, 50 points Ken Roczen, Honda, 3-2, 42 Marvin Musquin, KTM, 2-3, 42 Justin Barcia, Yamaha, 5-4, 34 Blake Baggett, KTM, 6-5, 31 Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 8-7, 27 Benny Bloss, KTM, 7-10, 25 Weston Peick, Suzuki, 12-6, 24 Kyle Cunningham, Suzuki, 11-8, 23 Phil Nicoletti, Husqvarna, 9-12, 21 Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki, 15-9, 18 Justin Hill, Suzuki, 4-37,18 Cody Cooper, Honda, 17-11, 14 Josh Grant, Kawasaki, 10-DNS, 11 Noah McConahy, Yamaha, 16-15, 11 Toshiki Tomita, Honda, 19-13, 10 John Short, Yamaha, 14-18, 10 Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 13-34, 8 Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 28-14, 7 Ryan Surratt, Honda, 24-16, 5 Brandan Leith, Kawasaki, 20-17, 5 Ben Lamay, Honda, 18-38, 3 Carson Brown, Honda, 21-19, 2 Austin Walton, Husqvarna, 29-20, 1

2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series Standings (after 9 rounds of 12)