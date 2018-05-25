AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, now in its 28th year, is the largest fundraiser for the benefit of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. This year’s event is July 6-8 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The Xtreme Trials riders will maneuver bicycles and motorcycles over challenging obstacles to the delight and amazement of spectators.

For 2018, nine-time NATC Trials champion Pat Smage will join the Xtreme Trials line-up. A new obstacle, a 12-foot tall triangle called the “Triangle of Death,” will be added to the show, as well.

“We are happy to be performing again at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and are bringing our most impressive show yet,” said show coordinator Brad Baumert. “Having a nine-time national champion like Pat Smage join us, along with the new Triangle of Death obstacle, will allow us to show the AMA Vintage Motorcycles Days crowd tricks they have not seen in years past. We have also expanded our lineup to include 12 young trials riders, who will perform tricks on bicycles, unicycles and motorcycles.”

The riders who participate in the Xtreme Trials exhibition compete in the NATC/AMA U.S. National MotoTrials Championship Series.

“The Xtreme Trials riders put on a great show and demonstrate incredible riding skills,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. “Their shows draw a great crowd and demonstrate the strong motorcycling skills that can be developed through competing in observed trials.”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, the nation’s premier vintage motorcycling event, includes racing, bike shows, live music at the Old Bike Barn Crossroads stage, seminars and motorcycle attractions.

The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Swap Meet, brought to you by Federal Motorcycle Shipping, brings hundreds of vendors together to sell, buy or trade bikes, parts and memorabilia.

The event also features the AMA Vintage Grand Championship, which features road racing, motocross, hare scrambles, trials and dirt-track racing.

Current production bikes will be on hand for display and demo rides. Tickets are on sale now. AMA members can visit www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com or call (614) 856-1900 to order. AMA members get discounts through May 31.

Non-AMA members can buy tickets through Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course online at www.midohio.com or by calling (419) 884-4000.