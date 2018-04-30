iXS Classic LD Jacket Cruiser

Reduction to the most important aspects – through its clear lines and the high quality, supple buff leather – the classic biker jacket from iXS has an everlasting style.

The iXS Classic LD Cruiser jacket is the right one to become your timelessly beautiful and sturdy companion for many years.

It’s also very up-to-date because it provides the latest technical solutions such as height adjustable shoulder and elbow protectors, design tested in accordance with EN 1621-1:2012, Level 2 or the loop to connect it to the belt loop of your trousers. This is how functional vintage can be.

Classic LD Jacket Cruiser Details

Jacket made of distressed vintage Buffalo leather

Plaid 100% cotton inner lining

Autolock zippers at cuffs

Four outside and two inside pockets

Hip regulation

Loop for connection with belt loop of pants

Height adjustable shoulder and elbow protectors Tech90 (TP-02), certified according to EN 1621-1:2012, Level 2

Pocket for back protector (back protector PROTECT V2 (X99557), certified according to EN 1621-2:2014, Level 1, optionally retrofittable)

Sleeve lining: 100% polyester

Recommended Retail Price: € 299.95

Colors: Black or Brown

Sizes: 48 – 60

For additional information, visit iXS Moto Gear.