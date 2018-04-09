2018 International Female Ride Day Date & Details

This year, the International Female Ride Day will celebrate its 12th anniversary with more than just a ride.

On Saturday, May 5, the organization will host an open house at SF Moto in San Francisco. The open house, held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature guest speakers, women’s gear try-ons, test rides, food and a raffle for some of the latest motorcycle products designed for female motorcyclists.

2018 International Female Ride DayThe lineup includes:

Speakers:

  • Liz LeBlanc of Gear Up Get Out
  • Debra Chin of MotoChic Gear
  • Kerri Dougherty of MotoBird Adventures

Featured Products:

  • iXS
  • Sena
  • Shoei
  • Arai
  • Kawasaki
  • ABUS

Raffle Prizes:

  • SENA Communication System
  • Certificate for 50% off a SHOEI helmet
  • ABUS Lock
  • T-shirts

Swag:

  • Pens
  • Key chains
  • Light-weight draw string bags

2018 International Female Ride Day Schedule:

  • 10-11 a.m. Kawasaki Demo Ride – depart from SF Moto
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch at the shop
  • 1-1:30 p.m. – Liz Leblanc, blogger and reviewer of women’s gear
  • 2-2:30 p.m. – Debra Chin, owner of MotoChic
  • 3-3:30 p.m. – Raffle
  • 4-4:30 p.m. – Presentation from Kerri of MotoBird Adventures
  • 6-7 p.m. – Happy Hour on the showroom floor

For additional information, visit the Motoress International Female Ride Day page.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR