2018 International Female Ride Day Date & Details

This year, the International Female Ride Day will celebrate its 12th anniversary with more than just a ride.

On Saturday, May 5, the organization will host an open house at SF Moto in San Francisco. The open house, held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature guest speakers, women’s gear try-ons, test rides, food and a raffle for some of the latest motorcycle products designed for female motorcyclists.

The lineup includes:

Speakers:

Liz LeBlanc of Gear Up Get Out

Debra Chin of MotoChic Gear

Kerri Dougherty of MotoBird Adventures

Featured Products:

iXS

Sena

Shoei

Arai

Kawasaki

ABUS

Raffle Prizes:

SENA Communication System

Certificate for 50% off a SHOEI helmet

ABUS Lock

T-shirts

Swag:

Pens

Key chains

Light-weight draw string bags

2018 International Female Ride Day Schedule:

10-11 a.m. Kawasaki Demo Ride – depart from SF Moto

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch at the shop

1-1:30 p.m. – Liz Leblanc, blogger and reviewer of women’s gear

2-2:30 p.m. – Debra Chin, owner of MotoChic

3-3:30 p.m. – Raffle

4-4:30 p.m. – Presentation from Kerri of MotoBird Adventures

6-7 p.m. – Happy Hour on the showroom floor

For additional information, visit the Motoress International Female Ride Day page.