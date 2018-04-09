2018 International Female Ride Day Date & Details
This year, the International Female Ride Day will celebrate its 12th anniversary with more than just a ride.
On Saturday, May 5, the organization will host an open house at SF Moto in San Francisco. The open house, held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will feature guest speakers, women’s gear try-ons, test rides, food and a raffle for some of the latest motorcycle products designed for female motorcyclists.
The lineup includes:
Speakers:
- Liz LeBlanc of Gear Up Get Out
- Debra Chin of MotoChic Gear
- Kerri Dougherty of MotoBird Adventures
Featured Products:
- iXS
- Sena
- Shoei
- Arai
- Kawasaki
- ABUS
Raffle Prizes:
- SENA Communication System
- Certificate for 50% off a SHOEI helmet
- ABUS Lock
- T-shirts
Swag:
- Pens
- Key chains
- Light-weight draw string bags
2018 International Female Ride Day Schedule:
- 10-11 a.m. Kawasaki Demo Ride – depart from SF Moto
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch at the shop
- 1-1:30 p.m. – Liz Leblanc, blogger and reviewer of women’s gear
- 2-2:30 p.m. – Debra Chin, owner of MotoChic
- 3-3:30 p.m. – Raffle
- 4-4:30 p.m. – Presentation from Kerri of MotoBird Adventures
- 6-7 p.m. – Happy Hour on the showroom floor
For additional information, visit the Motoress International Female Ride Day page.