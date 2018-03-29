American Motorcyclist Association: Member Discounts for MotoAmerica Races

The American Motorcyclist Association welcomes MotoAmerica as a member benefit partner for 2018.

MotoAmerica is the North American professional road racing series that is sanctioned by the AMA and is home to the AMA Superbike Championship.

As an AMA benefit partner, MotoAmerica will provide AMA members with a 15-percent discount on general admission for select 2018 MotoAmerica events. AMA members also will have the opportunity to attend member-exclusive meet-and-greet events with riders at select MotoAmerica events.

“This is a great new opportunity for AMA members who attend MotoAmerica events,” said AMA Chief Operating Officer Jeff Massey.

“The AMA enjoys a strong working relationship with the KRAVE Group, which operates MotoAmerica. And we welcome the chance to provide our members with discounts to MotoAmerica events, as well as treat them to exclusive experiences where they can meet their on-track heroes.”

MotoAmerica President and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey added: “We value our partnership with AMA for what they do for us in sanctioning our MotoAmerica events. So, it’s great that we’re now able to provide AMA members with discounted tickets to our races as a way of thanking our existing fans who are AMA members and welcoming new fans to our events. We look forward to seeing some new faces at the races.”

The 15-percent off tickets discount is available for the following MotoAmerica events:

Suzuki Championship at Road Atlanta (April 13-15)

Championship of Virginia / VIRginia International Raceway (May 4-6)

Cycle Gear Championship of Sonoma / Sonoma Raceway (Aug. 10-12)

Championship of Pittsburgh / Pittsburgh International Race Complex (Aug. 24-26)

Championship of New Jersey / New Jersey Motorsports Park (Sept. 7-9)

Championship of Alabama / Barber Motorsports Park (Sept. 21-23)

For more information, please visit the AMA’s member discount codes website at www.americanmotorcyclist.com/For-Members/Member-Discount-Codes.