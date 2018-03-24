2018 Indianapolis Supercross Results | Musquin Dominates, Anderson Salvages

Going into the Easter break, Marvin Musquin ran away with the 2018 Indiana Supercross, winning by nearly 30 seconds—the largest margin of victory in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in over a decade. Dean Wilson took his first 450SX career podium, with Justin Brayton returning to the podium for the second time in three races.

Marvin Musquin won for the first time since the Anaheim opener. Easily the fastest afternoon qualifier, Musquin (Red Bull KTM) grabbed the holeshot and never looked back. Eli Tomac was a presence about two seconds behind Musquin for the first half of the race as the pair gapped the field. When Tomac went down, there was no one for Musquin to ride with. Musquin let his lap times rise from the 44s and 45s to the 46s and 47s, as he rode a safe race to the finish. It is Musquin’s seventh podium in 12 rounds. Musquin faces a 35-point hill to climb to catch Anderson with five rounds remaining, and holds a 20-point advantage over Brayton in the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series standings.

After getting caught up in the first turn pileup, Anderson put in another championship-winning ride. When Cooper Webb and Tyler Bowers came together in the first turn, Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) ran into them. Anderson was then squeezed in by Blake Baggett, putting the four riders far behind the pack. Anderson was 21st after two laps, with just Webb behind him. From there, Anderson made a steady charge the entire night. Excluding his final two laps, where he backed off when he couldn’t catch Brayton for third place, Anderson put in 46s and 47s in all but two laps. That was good enough for fourth place, which statistically kept his lead over Musquin even. Anderson came in with a seven-points-per-race lead, and goes out with exactly the same margin.

Eli Tomac had Musquin in his sights for 12 laps before going down hard in a rhythm section. With a convincing Heat race win, it looked like it might be another win for Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki). Although Musquin got the holeshot, Tomac was right there every lap, with lap times in the 44s and 45s. However, his crash meant Lap 13 took nearly two minutes to complete. As Tomac sat on a Tuff Block, it looked like he was done for the night. However, he remounted nearly dead last, and went back at it. Tomac worked his way back to 15th place, though he had the best lap of the race—a 44.464-second circuit.

Dean Wilson earned his first 450SX podium, and he had to work for it. Wilson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing) was fourth at the start and quickly moved into a podium position when he passed Vince Friese. Still suffering from a first-round shoulder injury, Wilson held his position for 16 laps, inheriting second place from Tomac. When Wilson was passed by Broc Tickle, Wilson quickly fell back and looked like he might not save his podium ride. However, Tickle made a mistake and Wilson capitalized with a hard pass that put Tickle down on Lap 22 (Wilson apologized to Tickle on the podium). Wilson stayed steady and held off a charging Brayton by two seconds.

With two podiums in three races, Justin Brayton is showing himself to be a consistent contender. Brayton (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) is now pulling off miracles on a satellite team against the factory racers. This time, Brayton started seventh, but passed Chad Reed and Benny Bloss on Lap 2. On the next lap, he got by Friese for fourth. Tickle had been shadowing Brayton the entire time, and put a pass on Brayton on Lap 13, though Tomac’s crash kept Brayton in fourth. When Wilson knocked Tickle to the dirt, Brayton took advantage and ran in third place the rest of the way.

Cooper Webb and Tyler Bowers did a good job of negating their first-turn collision. Webb (Monster Energy Factory Yamaha Racing) went from dead-last to seventh place, while Bowers (Monster Energy Kawasaki) went from 20th place on the first lap to a season-best 11th place. Baggett was looking to join them in a comeback ride, but crashed on Lap 10 after working his way up to 10th place.

Ten riders had their best finishes of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. It was a good night for Dean Wilson (2nd), Malcolm Stewart (6th), Benny Bloss (8th), Chad Reed (9th), Tyler Bowers (11th), Kyle Cunningham (12th), Cedric Soubeyras (14th), Dylan Merriam (18th), Cody Vanbuskirk (19th), and Carlen Gardner (20th). Despite his fall, Tickle was able to match his season-best fifth place, which he has had three times.

Remember, there’s no Monster Energy Supercross race next week. The series returns on April 7 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Be sure to bookmark our 2018 Supercross TV Schedule.

2018 Indiana Supercross Results, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Marvin Musquin, KTM Dean Wilson, Husqvarna Justin Brayton, Honda Jason Anderson, Husqvarna Broc Tickle, KTM Malcolm Stewart, Suzuki Cooper Webb, Yamaha Benny Bloss, KTM Chad Reed, Husqvarna Blake Baggett, KTM Tyler Bowers, Kawasaki Kyle Cunningham, Suzuki Vince Friese, Honda Cedric Soubeyras, Suzuki Eli Tomac, Kawasaki Christian Craig, Honda Ben Lamay, Honda Dylan Merriam, Yamaha Cody Vanbuskirk, KTM Carlen Gardner, Honda Adam Enticknap, Honda Weston Peick, Suzuki

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)