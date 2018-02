2018 MotoGP Entry List

MotoGP was a bit late releasing the finalized rider-entry list for the 2018 season due to Monster Yamaha Tech3 scrambling to find a replacement rider for Jonas Folger, who is not starting due to health reasons.

But that announcement came Tuesday when the French-based Independent Rider Team signed Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin.

MotoGP followed that up with the official 2018 MotoGP entry list, which features 10 factory riders, and 14 Independent Rider Team pilots.

One more test remains (March 1-3, Qatar) ahead of the 2018 season opener at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit March 17.

2018 MotoGP Entry List:

#4 Andrea Dovizioso, Italian: Ducati Team (Factory)

#5 Johann Zarco, French: Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (Independent Team Rider)

#9 Danilo Petrucci, Italian: Alma Pramac Racing Ducati (ITR)

#10 Xavier Simeon, Belgian: Reale Avintia Racing Ducati (ITR)

#12 Tom Luthi, Swiss: EG O,O Marc VDD Honda (ITR)

#17 Karel Abraham, Czech: Angel Nieto Team Ducati (ITR)

#19 Alvaro Bautista, Spanish: Angel Nieto Team Ducati (ITR)

#21 Franco Marbidelli, Italian: EG O,O Marc VDS Honda (ITR)

#25 Maverick Vinales, Spanish: Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (Factory)

#26 Dani Pedrosa, Spanish: Repsol Honda (Factory)

#29 Andrea Iannone, Italian: Team Suzuki Ecstar (Factory)

#30 Takaaki Nakagami, Japanese: LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda (ITR)

#35 Cal Crutchlow, British: LCR Honda Castrol Honda (ITR)

#38 Bradley Smith, British: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (Factory)

#41 Aleix Espargaro, Spanish: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini (ITR)

#42 Alex Rins, Spanish: Team Suzuki Ecstar (Factory)

#43 Jack Miller, Australian: Alma Pramac Racing Ducati (ITR)

#44 Pol Espargaro, Spanish: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (Factory)

#45 Scott Redding, British: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini (ITR)

#46 Valentino Rossi, Italian: Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (Factory)

#53 Tito Rabat, Spanish: Reale Avintia Racing Ducati (ITR)

#55 Hafizh Syahrin, Malaysian: Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha (ITR)

#93 Marc Marquez, Spanish: Repsol Honda Team (Factory)

#99 Jorge Lorenzo, Spanish: Ducati Team (Factory)