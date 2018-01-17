Jonas Folger MotoGP News

Just ahead of the first official test of 2018 MotoGP, Jonas Folger has announced he will not compete this season on the Monster Yamaha Tech3 YZR-M1.

The report says Folger “doesn’t feel completely ready, physically and mentally, at the moment.” To overcome the pressure, he will take a season off.

“I’m incredibly sad to be saying this, but I will not be racing MotoGP in 2018,” Jonas Folger says. “I wasn’t able to make the improvements I was hoping for, and at this stage I don’t feel able to ride a MotoGP machine at 100 percent. I’d like to thank everyone involved, but especially the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team, Yamaha Factory Japan, Monster Energy, HJC, IXON, Forma Boots and Rudy Project. I hope to be back one day and want to thank you all for your ongoing support.”

“Last night (Tuesday) I received a call from Bob Moore, Jonas Folger’s personal manager, says Herve Poncharal, Monster Tech3 Yamaha Team Manager. “I couldn’t believe what Bob was telling me on the phone, that Jonas Folger has decided not to race the 2018 MotoGP season, because he doesn’t feel 100 percent mentally and physically recovered. It is still very difficult for me to believe, that he’s not going to race with us in 2018, especially because he has been somebody I had lot of faith in and I was sure we would reach top level together this year. I completely respect his decision, although it’s hard to swallow.

“Yet, I will try to find a solution for a replacement rider, which is a very difficult mission, as all of the fast riders are already contracted. But as always in racing we need to be proactive, inventive and hopefully we can make someone very happy. We will keep all of you informed about the evolution of the situation.”

The 24-year-old Frenchman joined Grand Prix motorcycle racing in 2009, competing with Aprilia in the former 125cc class. He then raced in Moto3 in 2012 before joining Moto2 in 2014. He transitioned to the premier MotoGP league in 2017, claiming a best finish of second at Sachsenring in Germany.

But ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, Folger suffered from mono, and missed that round and the subsequent three. He finished his rookie MotoGP year in 10th overall.