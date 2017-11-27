2018 AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championship

The American Motorcyclist Association has announced a new series for hardcore off-road riders – the AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships.

The AMA will sanction four events in the 2018 series, which includes events in the states of Texas, Michigan, California and Pennsylvania. The winner overall winner of each event will be recognized as an AMA state champion.

“We are excited to finally share this big, new addition to the AMA racing calendar,” AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla said.

“This has been in the works for a few years now and came together as a result of the hard work of many clubs who will be hosting these extreme events. My hope is that the top amateurs lined up at these races will eventually become some of the best professional extreme off-road racers in the world!”

The top three overall finishers in each of the four AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships will have their entry fees waived and qualify to compete in Sunday’s racing at the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro, an AMA Grand Championship, scheduled for Aug. 18-19 in Sequatchie, Tenn.

The top 1- overall finishers at AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships–that are not pre-selected for the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro–will qualify to be placed in one of the top ten rows for Saturday’s racing at the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro.

In 2017, the AMA introduced extreme off-road racing into the AMA rulebook and recognizes it as a form of racing that includes obstacles that take a high level of technical skill to navigate.

Courses are made up of a minimum of 50 percent natural, off-road terrain and may include manmade obstacles, as well. Extreme off-road features Le Man’s starts, timed sections, GPS navigation and course changes, among other things.

From agonizing hill climbs to endless rock fields and log crossings, extreme off-road tests a rider’s skill and the machine’s capabilities over some of the most challenging terrain that venues have to offer.

For more information on the AMA Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro and AMA Extreme Off-Road State Championships, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com/Racing/Extreme-Off-Road.

RevLimiter Extreme Enduro

Jan. 13-14: Decatur, Texas: Rocky Ridge Ranch: Hosted by MotoKolors Racing

June 18: Marquette, Mich.: Hosted by UP Sandstormers MC

June 9: Devore, Calif.: Glen Helen Raceway: Hosted by Prairie Dogs MC

June 30-July 1: Tamaqua, Pa.: Hosted by Reading Off-Road Riders

