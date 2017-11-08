Moto Guzzi Concept V85

A brand known for some of the most beautiful Italian motorcycles in existence, Moto Guzzi entered the big-bike adventure touring market in 2007 with its Stelvio.

Like most Moto Guzzi models, the Stelvio garnered a cult following. However, parent company Piaggio discontinued the Stelvio, along with its Piaggio-owned brother, the Aprilia Caponord, due to expenses needed to satisfy the models for Euro 4 regulation.

Still, the Eagle brand is thirsty for a return to the ADV market. This was evident during EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, where the company of Mandello del Lario unveiled the Concept V85.

Due to its classically enduro styling, the bike doesn’t target the big-bike adventure touring market, and it surely appears more off-road worthy than the outgoing Stelvio.

Details are scarce, but Guzzi places it between the V7 and V9 families and the 1400 cruisers such as the MGX-21 Flying Fortress, “covering the gap left by the Stelvio.”

Speaking of the Concept V85 and its 850cc V-twin, which features the iconic transverse 90-degree engine layout, Moto Guzzi says “It is the motorcycle that was needed by an increasingly standardized market dedicated to traveling in its purest form, recalling the epic rally raids of the 1980s, a point of reference from which it inherits style, charm and thus emotion, but which has been designed to take on both everyday routes and long-distance routes, using the most up-to-date requirements.”

The Concept V85 has a steel frame that uses the engine as a stressed member, and an aluminum swingarm that has “a curved shape on the left side, useful for designing a highly linear exhaust pipe pattern so as to minimize the lateral dimensions.”

The suspension, which offers “generous wheel travel,” also features hydraulic and spring preload adjustments. Other things we can tell from the photos is that the V85 uses a shaft-drive, Brembo brakes, and 19-/17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires.

Guzzi says the Concept V85 “classic enduro” features styling that is reminiscent of the bikes they used in the African Rally raids, and others such as the 1996 NTX 650 and 1989 Quoto 1000.

Modern technology elements, such as the fully digital instrumentation and the front LED DRL light series on the front headlight, combine classic styling with the off-road world.

“The Concept V85 is dedicated to those who, while never ceasing to dream of Dakar, yearn for a bike that revives the spirit of adventure on their daily journeys,” according to a Moto Guzzi spokesman. “The Concept Moto Guzzi prefigures a modern motorcycle, fully equipped and with a strong character, but also a pure and essential motorcycle with its shapes that originate directly from Moto Guzzi’s own history.”

We can’t wait to see one in person. Better yet, we can’t wait to ride one. Until then here are some photos.

Moto Guzzi Concept V85 Photo Gallery