2017 AMA Hall of Fame Fall Bike Night

More than 800 people visited the American Motorcycle Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 23, to enjoy Fall Bike Night, sponsored by ROK, powered by the AMA – the official after-party of the AIMExpo – to attend the unveiling of an International Six Days Enduro exhibit and to mingle with AMA Hall of Fame members.

“The AMA’s mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle for generations to come, and it’s exciting to see that mission come to life in events like Bike Night,” AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey said. “We could not have asked for better weather or a better turnout to support the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum and honor the talented motorcyclists who are recognized within it.”

The event featured an open house at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and Museum — where the bikes and achievements of hundreds of Hall of Famers are on display — a Thunder Roads Ride-In Bike Show, music by The Brian Panke Band, stunt shows by the Wheelie Wizzard, a trials demonstration by Trials Inc., the Paddy Wagon food truck, giveaways and many other activities.

ROK, Powered by the AMA, gave away Igloo water jugs, stainless steel drinking bottles, kickstand pucks, hats, posters and heavy-duty plastic storage cases. Kawasaki also displayed a full line of motorcycles at the AIMExpo in Columbus during AIMExpo.

“Kawasaki is honored to be a part of the AMA Hall of Fame Fall Bike Night,” said Kawasaki Vice President of Marketing Chris Brull.

“ROK is about all about getting together and enjoying the camaraderie of motorcycling and the lifestyle it brings. We couldn’t have picked a better organization or event to team up with and would be hard pressed to find a better group of people to celebrate motorcycling.”

Bike Night visitors toured the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and Museum throughout the night and witnessed the unveiling of the museum’s new “Six Days – U.S. International Six Days Enduro Teams and the Chase for the World Trophy” display.

The exhibit featured the four bikes ridden by the 2016 ISDE champions, along with Kurt Caselli’s 2013 ISDE bike and Hall of Famer Dick Burleson’s Husqvarna and Hall of Famer Jeff Fredette’s Kawasaki.

Before the ISDE exhibit opened, AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman introduced Fredette, who received his AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame ring for his dedication to motorcycle racing and the AMA.

Nearly 30 riders arrived at Bike Night after an AMA Fun Run, led by Marie Wuelleh, AMA recreational riding and volunteer manager. The ride took participants from downtown Columbus through the Ohio farmland and past a couple of covered bridges before arriving at Bike Night on the AMA campus.

All proceeds from Bike Night benefit the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. The nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame was established in 1998 by the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation to honor the legends and heroes of American motorcycling and highlight their achievements and contributions to motorcycling.