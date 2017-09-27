2018 MotoAmerca Schedule

UPDATE: Laguna Seca Mazda Raceway dates announced, June 22-24.

The provisional 2018 MotoAmerica calendar was announced Thursday, and like 2017 features a 10-round schedule.

The biggest changes to the ’17 schedule are that it begins one week early, finishes one week later, and the opening two rounds were swapped.

The 2018 MotoAmerica schedule begins at Road Atlanta April 13-15, which is followed a week later with round 2 at Circuit of the Americas. As tradition, the COTA round will run as a support series for MotoGP’s only American round.

“We like the way our schedule looks for 2018,” said MotoAmerica partner Chuck Aksland. “We’re going back to the same facilities we visited this year because we were pleased with the growth we had with those events.

“The two tracks we added in 2017 were a success and we look forward to returning to Sonoma Raceway and Pittsburgh International Race Complex again in 2018. The other tracks are our stalwart venues and are facilities we’ve had on our schedule since our first season in 2015. We’ve changed the schedule up a bit in that we start the series at Road Atlanta for a stand-alone MotoAmerica event, and we believe that will be a better way to kick off our series.

“Our preseason test has moved to Barber Motorsports Park, the site of our season finale, and we think that will prove to be popular with our teams. We’re also pleased to be on track again with MotoGP at Circuit of The Americas and with World Superbike at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. We’re looking forward to 2018 as we continue to work toward the growth of MotoAmerica and American road racing.”

“MotoAmerica continues to innovate and improve its organization, structure and presentation, and is an exceptional promoting partner for the AMA,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “We could not ask for better stewards of America’s premier road racing series, the AMA Superbike Championship, than AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Legend Wayne Rainey and his partners, Richard Varner, Terry Karges and Chuck Aksland. The 2018 schedule is the latest example of their unwavering commitment to the sport and their ongoing investment in the future of American road racing.”

The following riders claimed titles in 2017 MotoAmerica:

Toni Elias (Suzuki GSX-R1000): Superbike

Matthew Scholtz (Yamaha YZF-R1): Superstock 1000

Garrett Gerloff (Yamaha YZF-R6): Supersport

Jason Aguilar (Yamaha YZF-R6): Superstock 600

Benjamin Smith (KTM RC 390): KTM RC Cup

2018 MotoAmerica Schedule (Tentative):