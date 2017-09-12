Barry Boone Passes: Legendary Race Announcer Dies at 62

Barry Boone Passes

The motorcycle-racing community is mourning the loss of Barry Boone, the legendary race announcer dying at the age of 62. The cause of his death was not released by the family.

Born in Ownesboro, Kentucky, also the home of the late Nicky Hayden, Boone most recently resided in Daytona Beach, where he hosted the moto-forward radio show “Talking Motorcycles with Barry Boone.” He has interviewed a wide selection of personalities across the industry, from Wayne Rainey to Willie G. Davidson.

He was a huge supporter of MotoAmerica and American Flat Track, where he was also the lead announcer.

“Barry was a true friend, both on and off the track,” said Scottie Deubler, who served as Boone’s co-anchor at more than 100 American Flat Track events over the last decade.

“On the stage, he did such a wonderful job of making people feel comfortable even though they were in front of thousands of fans. Behind the scenes, he enjoyed life so much and was always so much fun to work with. We’re going to miss him.”

Besides announcing pro Flat Track events, Boone also spent more than a decade announcing other AMA-sanctioned events, such as dirt track racing at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

“The American Motorcyclist Association is saddened by the loss of Barry Boone,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “We extend our condolences to the Boone family.

“He was the friendliest guy at the track. It was very obvious that announcing racing was his talent and I’ve never found or met someone that was better at it than him.”

The AMA reports that in his spare time, Boone would take cross-country trips aboard his motorcycle and was known for being a long-distance, high-miles recreational rider.

Boone is survived by his wife Colette; sister Sharon Rone; brother-in-law Jack Rone; and a family that adored him. His immediate family would like to personally thank all of Barry’s Motorcycle Family for all their love and support.