2018 BMW R 1200 RT

An iconic long-distance tourer, the 2018 BMW R 1200 RT has a classic boxer twin as its centerpiece, albeit updated to feature both liquid- and air-cooling.

With a generous wheelbase and rake, the BMW R 1200 RT is a smooth highwayman. The big change for the coast-to-coast sport-touring runner is ABS Pro.

2018 BMW R 1200 RT horsepowerOptions galore are available for RT purchasers, including Emergency Calling (should you go down unexpectedly) and Dynamic Traction Control (works with Pro riding modes.

To add even a bit more class to this mile churner, BMW has embossed the RT logo on the seat.

2018 BMW R 1200 RT Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Horizontally opposed twin
  • Displacement: 1170cc
  • Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
  • Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1
  • Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
  • Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Telelever 37mm forks w/ central spring strut; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.4 inches
  • Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum
  • Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17
  • Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
  • Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.4°
  • Trail: 4.6 inches
  • Seat height: 31.7 and 32.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 604 pounds

2018 BMW R 1200 RT Colors:

  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Mars Red Metallic/Dark Slate Metallic Matt

2018 BMW R 1200 RT Price:

  • $TBA MSRP

2018 BMW R 1200 RT Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery

 

