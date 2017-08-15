Advertisement
2018 BMW R 1200 RT
An iconic long-distance tourer, the 2018 BMW R 1200 RT has a classic boxer twin as its centerpiece, albeit updated to feature both liquid- and air-cooling.
With a generous wheelbase and rake, the BMW R 1200 RT is a smooth highwayman. The big change for the coast-to-coast sport-touring runner is ABS Pro.
Options galore are available for RT purchasers, including Emergency Calling (should you go down unexpectedly) and Dynamic Traction Control (works with Pro riding modes.
Advertisement
To add even a bit more class to this mile churner, BMW has embossed the RT logo on the seat.
Read our BMW R 1200 RT Preview.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2018 BMW R 1200 RT Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Telelever 37mm forks w/ central spring strut; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.4 inches
- Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
- Rake: 26.4°
- Trail: 4.6 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 and 32.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 604 pounds
2018 BMW R 1200 RT Colors:
- Carbon Black Metallic
- Mars Red Metallic/Dark Slate Metallic Matt
2018 BMW R 1200 RT Price:
- $TBA MSRP
2018 BMW R 1200 RT Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery