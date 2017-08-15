Advertisement

2018 BMW R 1200 RT

An iconic long-distance tourer, the 2018 BMW R 1200 RT has a classic boxer twin as its centerpiece, albeit updated to feature both liquid- and air-cooling.

With a generous wheelbase and rake, the BMW R 1200 RT is a smooth highwayman. The big change for the coast-to-coast sport-touring runner is ABS Pro.

Options galore are available for RT purchasers, including Emergency Calling (should you go down unexpectedly) and Dynamic Traction Control (works with Pro riding modes.

To add even a bit more class to this mile churner, BMW has embossed the RT logo on the seat.

2018 BMW R 1200 RT Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Telelever 37mm forks w/ central spring strut; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.4 inches

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.4°

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 31.7 and 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 604 pounds

2018 BMW R 1200 RT Colors:

Carbon Black Metallic

Mars Red Metallic/Dark Slate Metallic Matt

2018 BMW R 1200 RT Price:

$TBA MSRP

