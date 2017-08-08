Advertisement

Customized Indian Scout Bobbers Will Be Unveiled from Keino Cycles, Steve Caballero with Roland Sands Design, and Kraus Motor Co.

Indian Motorcycle is the official sponsor of The Ninth Annual Brooklyn Invitational Custom Motorcycle Show, which is set for Sept. 9, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

Besides sponsorship, Indian also will unveil three customs of the new Scout Bobber crafted

by Keino Cycles, Kraus Motor Co,. and skateboarding icon Steve Caballero, in conjunction with Roland Sands Design.

“With its lean and mean, minimalist design, the Scout Bobber provides builders an ideal platform for customization, and we’re excited to see the creative interpretations brought to life by these three unique customizers,” said Reid Wilson, Marketing Director – Indian Motorcycle.

Advertisement

“The Brooklyn invitational carefully curates an exhibition of incredible customs and from some of the world’s most renowned builders, providing the ultimate venue for us to showcase these custom Scout Bobbers and demonstrate the bike’s potential.”

The all-new Scout Bobber was released during X Games weekend in Indian’s hometown of Minneapolis. The muscular new Scout represents a core passion of motorcyclists – connection to the road without a need for anything unnecessary. “Strip it down” was the mantra and inspiration Indian Motorcycle used when developing the latest model in its iconic Scout lineup. A low-slung, blacked-out, minimalist motorcycle that proves less is definitely more.

Indian specifically chose these three well-known customizers, because each brings a uniquely distinct vision and signature style. The end result being three totally unique custom interpretations of the Scout Bobber.

While Keino Sasaki and Satya Kraus carry long-standing reputations forged through years within the customization and aftermarket industry, skateboard icon Steve Caballero has seen his profile increase steadily within the motorcycle community thanks to his love for vintage American v-twins and his participation in festivals such as Wheels & Waves.

“I’ve long been a fan of Indian and the incredible history, legacy and influence the iconic brand holds within the motorcycle industry,” said Caballero. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Indian, collaborating with my friends at Roland Sands Design in creating a version of the Scout Bobber that is uniquely my own.”

The Brooklyn Invitational is a motorcycle, photography and music showcase in the heart of New York City. Builders appear by invitation only. Hosted at Root Studios, doors open on Sept. 9 from 1-11pm ET and tickets run for $15.

Learn more about Indian Motorcycle and the Scout Bobber by visiting Indianmotorcycle.com and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels. To learn more and purchase tickets for the Ninth Annual Brooklyn Invitational Custom Motorcycle Show visit brooklyninvitational.com.