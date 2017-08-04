Advertisement

2018 Suzuki DR200S

Other than graphics, don’t look for any changes in the venerable 2018 Suzuki DR200S this year. A basic and affordable dual-sport motorcycle, the Suzuki DR200S’s motor is air-cooled and uses a Mikuni carburetor, along with electric starting.

It remains an outstanding motorcycle for a new rider, or someone looking for a versatile and inexpensive commuter motorcycle.

The DR200S can be fairly capable off-road if more aggressive tires are installed, though the non-adjustable suspension will keep the pace sedate.

2018 Suzuki DR200S Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 199cc

Bore x stroke: 66.0 x 58.2mm

Compression ratio: 9.4:1

Valve train: SOHC, two valves

Fueling: 31mm Mikuni BST SS carburetor

Cooling: Air-cooled

Lubrication: Wet sump

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: DID chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non adjustable fork; 8.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted preload-adjustable shock; 8.1 inches

Front tire: 70/100-21 tube-type

Rear tire: 100/90-18 tube-type

Front brake: Disc

Rear brake: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Seat height: 33.3 inches

Ground clearance: 10.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 88 mpg

Curb weight: 278 pounds

2018 Suzuki DR200S Colors:

White

Yellow

2018 Suzuki DR200S Price:

$4599 MSRP

