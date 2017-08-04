Advertisement
2018 Suzuki DR200S
Other than graphics, don’t look for any changes in the venerable 2018 Suzuki DR200S this year. A basic and affordable dual-sport motorcycle, the Suzuki DR200S’s motor is air-cooled and uses a Mikuni carburetor, along with electric starting.
It remains an outstanding motorcycle for a new rider, or someone looking for a versatile and inexpensive commuter motorcycle.
The DR200S can be fairly capable off-road if more aggressive tires are installed, though the non-adjustable suspension will keep the pace sedate.
Advertisement
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2018 Suzuki DR200S Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 199cc
- Bore x stroke: 66.0 x 58.2mm
- Compression ratio: 9.4:1
- Valve train: SOHC, two valves
- Fueling: 31mm Mikuni BST SS carburetor
- Cooling: Air-cooled
- Lubrication: Wet sump
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Final drive: DID chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non adjustable fork; 8.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted preload-adjustable shock; 8.1 inches
- Front tire: 70/100-21 tube-type
- Rear tire: 100/90-18 tube-type
- Front brake: Disc
- Rear brake: Drum
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
- Seat height: 33.3 inches
- Ground clearance: 10.0 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 88 mpg
- Curb weight: 278 pounds
2018 Suzuki DR200S Colors:
- White
- Yellow
2018 Suzuki DR200S Price:
- $4599 MSRP