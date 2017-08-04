Advertisement

2018 Suzuki DR200S

Other than graphics, don’t look for any changes in the venerable 2018 Suzuki DR200S this year. A basic and affordable dual-sport motorcycle, the Suzuki DR200S’s motor is air-cooled and uses a Mikuni carburetor, along with electric starting.

It remains an outstanding motorcycle for a new rider, or someone looking for a versatile and inexpensive commuter motorcycle.

2018 Suzuki DR200SThe DR200S can be fairly capable off-road if more aggressive tires are installed, though the non-adjustable suspension will keep the pace sedate.

2018 Suzuki DR200S Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder
  • Displacement: 199cc
  • Bore x stroke: 66.0 x 58.2mm
  • Compression ratio: 9.4:1
  • Valve train: SOHC, two valves
  • Fueling: 31mm Mikuni BST SS carburetor
  • Cooling: Air-cooled
  • Lubrication: Wet sump
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Final drive: DID chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non adjustable fork; 8.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted preload-adjustable shock; 8.1 inches
  • Front tire: 70/100-21 tube-type
  • Rear tire: 100/90-18 tube-type
  • Front brake: Disc
  • Rear brake: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.3 inches
  • Seat height: 33.3 inches
  • Ground clearance: 10.0 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.3 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel economy: 88 mpg
  • Curb weight: 278 pounds

2018 Suzuki DR200S Colors:

  • White
  • Yellow

2018 Suzuki DR200S Price:

  • $4599 MSRP

2018 Suzuki DR200S Photo Gallery

