2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro (SE, KRT Edition) Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro, Z125 Pro SE, and Z125 Pro KRT Edition

One of the latest trends in motorcycling is going small. With just 125cc motor on tap, the 2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is all about urban utility and enjoyability.

The ability to ride and park the Z125 Pro virtually anywhere in town makes it highly desirable. The fact that it’s a blast to ride and almost anyone can learn to operate a Z125 Pro adds to the appeal.

You can’t go on freeways, and you’ll need to twist the throttle hard to keep up with aggressive traffic, but that’s part of the fun.

If you don’t like the standard Metallic Courage Gray color scheme, Kawasaki will take an extra $200 from you and provide you with a Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black SE version, or the race-oriented KRT Edition, which comes in WSBK livery.

2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single cylinder

Displacement: 125cc

Bore x stroke: 56.0 x 50.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.8:1

Valve train: SOHC, 2 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 4-speed

Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches

Front tire: 100/90-12

Rear tire: 120/70-12

Front brake: 200mm petal-style disc

Rear brake: 184mm petal-style disc

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 46.3 inches

Rake: 26.0°

Trail: 2.7 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons

Curb weight: 225 pounds

2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Colors:

Z125 Pro, Metallic Courage Gray

Z125 Pro SE, Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black

Z125 Pro KRT Edition, Lime Green/Ebony

2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Prices (MSRP):

Z125 Pro, $3199

Z125 Pro SE, $3399

Z125 Pro KRT Edition, $3399

