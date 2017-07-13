2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro (SE, KRT Edition) Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro, Z125 Pro SE, and Z125 Pro KRT Edition
One of the latest trends in motorcycling is going small. With just 125cc motor on tap, the 2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro is all about urban utility and enjoyability.
The ability to ride and park the Z125 Pro virtually anywhere in town makes it highly desirable. The fact that it’s a blast to ride and almost anyone can learn to operate a Z125 Pro adds to the appeal.
You can’t go on freeways, and you’ll need to twist the throttle hard to keep up with aggressive traffic, but that’s part of the fun.
If you don’t like the standard Metallic Courage Gray color scheme, Kawasaki will take an extra $200 from you and provide you with a Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black SE version, or the race-oriented KRT Edition, which comes in WSBK livery.
2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 56.0 x 50.6mm
- Compression ratio: 9.8:1
- Valve train: SOHC, 2 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 24mm throttle body
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: 4-speed
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable fork; 3.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches
- Front tire: 100/90-12
- Rear tire: 120/70-12
- Front brake: 200mm petal-style disc
- Rear brake: 184mm petal-style disc
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 46.3 inches
- Rake: 26.0°
- Trail: 2.7 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 225 pounds
2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Colors:
- Z125 Pro, Metallic Courage Gray
- Z125 Pro SE, Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Black
- Z125 Pro KRT Edition, Lime Green/Ebony
2018 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Prices (MSRP):
- Z125 Pro, $3199
- Z125 Pro SE, $3399
- Z125 Pro KRT Edition, $3399