Harley-Davidson Recalls 45,589 Motorcycles: Potential Oil Leak Concerns

Harley-Davidson recalls 45,589 2017 Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling up to 45,589 of the following 2017 motorcycles: Electra Glide Ultra Classic (FLHTCU), Police Electra Glide (FLHTP), Police Road King (FLHP), Road King (FLHR), Road King Special (FLHRXS), Street Glide (FLHX), Street Glide Special (FLHXS), Road Glide (FLTRX), and Road Glide Special (FLTRXS) motorcycles.

In the affected FL touring motorcycles, which all feature the new Milwaukee-Eight platform, a clamp used to secure an engine oil cooler line may have been improperly installed.

Recall documents indicate that review of warranty and customer contacts indicates that, to date, there have been nine reports alleging that a hose detached, causing a total of two crashes. One of the crashes resulted in minor injuries to the Harley-Davidson rider.

The affected bikes were built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017, and the oil-line clamp to the oil cooler may not have been properly installed. Due to this, an oil line may become detached and cause a sudden loss of engine oil. If this condition remains undetected it could lead to oil on the rear tire, which may result in loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign number is 17V333000.

Harley-Davidson will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the oil cooler line clamps, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 6, 2017. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson’s number for this recall is 0170.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit to www.safercar.gov.