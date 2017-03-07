March 2017 Issue of Ultimate Motorcycling Magazine Preview

The March 2017 issue of Ultimate Motorcycling Magazine will go live today, available through our digital app on iOS or Android devices.

We head to all parts of the world for some new-model testing, including Phillip Island in Australia, where we tested the all-new Suzuki GSX-R1000R superbike. The new GSX-R is better in every way, and features the latest in electronics—something the new GSX-R needed to remain competitve with its Big Four brethren.

As Ultimate Motorcycling President Arthur Coldwells put it: “Suzuki has achieved that with a screaming motor with humongous, yet controlled power, and an agile chassis that is also among the most stable superbikes I’ve ridden.”

Associate Editor Nic de Sena also headed to the streets and race tracks of Spain to test the Ducati SuperSpot, which provides a comfortable sport-oriented platform that’s not as aggressive as the Panigale, and the Triumph Street Triple RS, the flagship model in the Street Triple lineup.

Magazine Editor Don Williams takes the new Indian Roadmaster Classic for a spin, and tesst the HJC RPHA 11 Pro helmet. We also test the new Dunlop Roadsmart III tires, and the Spidi Evorider jacket.

And to finish it out, Online Editor Ron Lieback offers some thoughts on his very first streetbike, a Kawasaki ZR-7S that was plagued by carb issues.

