Suzuki MotoGP’s Iannone & Rins Test GSX-R1000R at Phillip Island

GSX-R1000R Test at Phillip Island

Days after we tested the all-new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000R at Phillip Island, the Team Ecstar Suzuki MotoGP team visited the Australian circuit for some testing of their own.

MotoGP teammates Andrea Iannone, who finished the Sepang MotoGP test sessions second quickest overall, and Alex Rins were able to get some track time aboard the GSX-R1000R superbikes, which were built with input from MotoGP-derived technology.

With 199 horsepower and 448-lbs. ready-to-ride weight, Suzuki says the base GSX-R1000 is the first production bike ever with an almost 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. The GSX-R1000R version that Iannone and Rins tested arrives with all the latest technological goodies, including bi-directional quick shifter, launch control, Motion Track Traction Control System and Motion Track ABS controlled by IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), as well as a Showa BFF front fork and a BFRC “lite” rear shock.

Following are the MotoGP riders’ impressions of the new GSX-R1000R.

“For being a factory bike this GSX-R1000R really impressed me,” Iannone says. “The engine is very powerful but the power delivery is easy to manage and safe enough for inexperienced riders, but at the same time aggressive enough for the more skilled ones. The handling is excellent.

“Once again Suzuki has proven to be very skilled in making bikes that are easy to ride, with smooth reactions and good agility. The most impressive thing was the cornering speed on the circuit; it reminded me of what I’ve found in the GSX-RR MotoGP machine. I also liked the gears; the quick shifter is very smooth and allows for a very comfortable ride.”

Rins says “The handling of this GSX-R1000R is impressive. It’s easy to ride, you can have great confidence in the front and it allows almost any rider to push, or simply have fun.

“The engine power is awesome, but at the same time very smooth and manageable. Overall, the reactions of the bike are pretty predictable and effective. It really feels like a racing machine – very stable in braking. It has an excellent cornering speed and the power out of turns is impressive, so you can really enjoy the pleasure of riding.”

