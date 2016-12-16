2016 Superprestigio to Stream Live on Fanschoice.tv (Free!)

2016 Superprestigio Live Stream

This time of year can be tough on motorcycle racing fans. The 2016 FIM MotoGP Championship, FIM WorldSBK Championship, and AMA/FIM MotoAmerica North America Road Racing Championship have all concluded, leaving many counting the days until we get to see our favorite riders once again turn laps in anger.

The 2016 Superprestigio, held this Saturday, December 17, on the short track at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, is a much needed spot of relief during these times. American riders such as 2013 Grand National Champion Brad Baker will compete against world-class talent like three-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez.

Event promoter RPM-MKTG and American Flat Track is looking out for US motorcycle racing fans by providing a free, live stream of the 2016 Superpresitgio. Check it out live on Fanschoice.tv this Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT – 12:30 p.m.). Scottie Deubler, and Gregory Haines will be taking care of commentating duties for the American broadcast of the 2016 Superprestigio.

Be sure to also check out American Flat Track, America’s premier domestic dirt track league, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.