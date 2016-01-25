2016 Yamaha FZ6R | Buyer's Guide

2016 Yamaha FZ6R | Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide
The 2016 Yamaha FZ6R may have a four-cylinder motor, but that doesn’t stop it from having good bottom-end boost, well as a smooth powerband that is extremely forgiving.
You can ride the FZ6R hard, thanks to predictable handling and appropriately calibrated suspension, and have a rewarding experience. Of course, this mid-size sport upright can do so much more; the FZ6R can be a great commuter or local sport-tourer, and returning riders will love it and much as those newer to the sport.
Read our Yamaha FZ6R Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2016 Yamaha FZ6R Specs:
- Engine: 600cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC; 16 valves
- Bore x stroke: 65.5 x 44.5mm
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Fuel delivery: Fuel injection
- Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
- Transmission: 6-speed; multi-plate wet clutch
- Final drive: O-ring chain
- Suspension
- Front: Telescopic fork, 5.1 inches of travel
- Rear: Single shock, 5.1 inches of travel
- Brakes
- Front: Dual hydraulic discs, 298mm
- Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm
- Tires
- Front: 120/70ZR17
- Rear: 160/60ZR17
- L x W x H: 83.5 x 30.3 x 46.7 inches
- Seat height: 30.9 inches
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
- Rake: 26.0°
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Ground clearance: 5.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel economy: 43 mpg
- Wet weight: 467 pounds
- Warranty: 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2016 Yamaha FZ6R Color:
- Raven
2016 Yamaha FZ6R Price:
- MSRP $7790