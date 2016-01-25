2016 Yamaha FZ6R | Buyer's Guide

2016 Yamaha FZ6R | Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide

The 2016 Yamaha FZ6R may have a four-cylinder motor, but that doesn’t stop it from having good bottom-end boost, well as a smooth powerband that is extremely forgiving.

You can ride the FZ6R hard, thanks to predictable handling and appropriately calibrated suspension, and have a rewarding experience. Of course, this mid-size sport upright can do so much more; the FZ6R can be a great commuter or local sport-tourer, and returning riders will love it and much as those newer to the sport.

Read our Yamaha FZ6R Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Specs:

Engine: 600cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC; 16 valves

Bore x stroke: 65.5 x 44.5mm

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Fuel delivery: Fuel injection

Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition

Transmission: 6-speed; multi-plate wet clutch

Final drive: O-ring chain

Suspension

Front: Telescopic fork, 5.1 inches of travel

Rear: Single shock, 5.1 inches of travel

Brakes

Front: Dual hydraulic discs, 298mm

Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm

Tires

Front: 120/70ZR17

Rear: 160/60ZR17

L x W x H: 83.5 x 30.3 x 46.7 inches

Seat height: 30.9 inches

Wheelbase: 56.7 inches

Rake: 26.0°

Trail: 4.1 inches

Ground clearance: 5.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 43 mpg

Wet weight: 467 pounds

Warranty: 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Color:

Raven

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Price:

MSRP $7790

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Photo Gallery: