2016 Yamaha FZ6R | Buyer's Guide
The 2016 Yamaha FZ6R may have a four-cylinder motor, but that doesn’t stop it from having good bottom-end boost, well as a smooth powerband that is extremely forgiving.

You can ride the FZ6R hard, thanks to predictable handling and appropriately calibrated suspension, and have a rewarding experience. Of course, this mid-size sport upright can do so much more; the FZ6R can be a great commuter or local sport-tourer, and returning riders will love it and much as those newer to the sport.

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Specs:

  • Engine: 600cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC; 16 valves
  • Bore x stroke: 65.5 x 44.5mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1
  • Fuel delivery: Fuel injection
  • Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
  • Transmission: 6-speed; multi-plate wet clutch
  • Final drive: O-ring chain
  • Suspension
  • Front: Telescopic fork, 5.1 inches of travel
  • Rear: Single shock, 5.1 inches of travel
  • Brakes
  • Front: Dual hydraulic discs, 298mm
  • Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm
  • Tires
  • Front: 120/70ZR17
  • Rear: 160/60ZR17
  • L x W x H: 83.5 x 30.3 x 46.7 inches
  • Seat height: 30.9 inches
  • Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
  • Rake: 26.0°
  • Trail: 4.1 inches
  • Ground clearance: 5.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel economy: 43 mpg
  • Wet weight: 467 pounds
  • Warranty: 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Color:

  • Raven

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Price:

  • MSRP $7790

2016 Yamaha FZ6R Photo Gallery:

