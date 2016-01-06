2016 Honda NM4 | Buyer’s Guide

Brought to you by:

2016 Honda NM4

There’s someone inside Honda who loves to throw curveballs. The 2016 Honda NM4 is an anime-inspired motorcycle that Honda classifies as a tourer.

It may look like a scooter at first glance, but it has integrated sidebags and a six-speed automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (rather than a CVT that you traditionally find in scooters) for its 670cc twin-cylinder motor.

Audacious in its appearance, the NM4 has a massive fairing (with storage) and a choice of 25 colors for the bright LED display. The backrest folds down into a passenger seat and the low seat-height will attract new riders, even if the price is dear.

Read our Honda NM4 Review.

2016 Honda NM4 foldable seat2016 Honda NM4 Specs:

  • Engine Type: 670cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin
  • Bore and Stroke: 73.0mm x 80.0mm
  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1
  • Valve Train: SOHC; four valves per cylinder
  • Induction: PGM-FI with 36mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Fully transistorized
  • Transmission: Automatic DCT six-speed
  • Final Drive: Chain
  • Front suspension: 43mm fork; 3.9 inches travel
  • Rear suspension: Pro-Link single shock; 3.9 inches travel
  • Front brake: Single 320mm disc with two-piston caliper and ABS
  • Rear brake: Single 240mm disc with single-piston caliper and ABS
  • Front tire: 120/70-18
  • Rear tire: 200/50-17
  • Wheelbase: 64.7 inches
  • Rake: 33°
  • Trail: 4.3 inches
  • Seat Height: 25.6 inches
  • Fuel Capacity: 3.0 gallons
  • Color: Matte Black Metallic
  • Curb weight: 562 pounds

2016 Honda NM4 Price:

  • MSRP, $10,999

 

5
  • Ted

    I got to wonder how many of these things actually sold last year, and how many really good motorcycles have been dropped after the first year because they only sold 5 times that amount. I love my Honda, but sometimes……

    • Having ridden the NM4, I can tell you that the general public has great interest in that motorcycle. Plus, it was more fun to ride than you might expect.

      • Ted

        That doesn’t answer the question, Don. How many have actually sold? The general public (and motorcyclist) will stop and look at anything that is “different” because it catches there eye. That doesn’t mean they are actually interested enough to buy one, or become motorcyclist. You may be right that I would enjoy riding one. Frankly, I think I would enjoy riding anything once (as long as I could keep the shiny side up). That doesn’t mean it would fit the bill for my riding needs or desires. In Honda’s defense however, pressing out of the mold & doing different (strange perhaps) things is how great new things are often stumbled upon. Where indeed would motorcycling be today without Honda stepping out in the early 60’s and trying a different (strange) thing? Like I said, I love my Honda, with the “strange” hydraulic tappets. 🙂

        • Sales number on bikes in a given year is proprietary information, but Honda definitely limited the importation of the bike. So, from that, one can guess that the number is relatively small.

          The NM4 is an attention-getting device, and it does that job quite well.

  • Jesse Z

    I got one and I love it