2016 Honda NM4 | Buyer’s Guide

2016 Honda NM4 | Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide

There’s someone inside Honda who loves to throw curveballs. The 2016 Honda NM4 is an anime-inspired motorcycle that Honda classifies as a tourer.

It may look like a scooter at first glance, but it has integrated sidebags and a six-speed automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (rather than a CVT that you traditionally find in scooters) for its 670cc twin-cylinder motor.

Audacious in its appearance, the NM4 has a massive fairing (with storage) and a choice of 25 colors for the bright LED display. The backrest folds down into a passenger seat and the low seat-height will attract new riders, even if the price is dear.

2016 Honda NM4 Specs:

Engine Type: 670cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin

Bore and Stroke: 73.0mm x 80.0mm

Compression ratio: 10.7:1

Valve Train: SOHC; four valves per cylinder

Induction: PGM-FI with 36mm throttle body

Ignition: Fully transistorized

Transmission: Automatic DCT six-speed

Final Drive: Chain

Front suspension: 43mm fork; 3.9 inches travel

Rear suspension: Pro-Link single shock; 3.9 inches travel

Front brake: Single 320mm disc with two-piston caliper and ABS

Rear brake: Single 240mm disc with single-piston caliper and ABS

Front tire: 120/70-18

Rear tire: 200/50-17

Wheelbase: 64.7 inches

Rake: 33°

Trail: 4.3 inches

Seat Height: 25.6 inches

Fuel Capacity: 3.0 gallons

Color: Matte Black Metallic

Curb weight: 562 pounds

2016 Honda NM4 Price: