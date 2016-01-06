2016 Honda NM4 | Buyer’s Guide

2016 Honda NM4 | Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide
There’s someone inside Honda who loves to throw curveballs. The 2016 Honda NM4 is an anime-inspired motorcycle that Honda classifies as a tourer.
It may look like a scooter at first glance, but it has integrated sidebags and a six-speed automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (rather than a CVT that you traditionally find in scooters) for its 670cc twin-cylinder motor.
Audacious in its appearance, the NM4 has a massive fairing (with storage) and a choice of 25 colors for the bright LED display. The backrest folds down into a passenger seat and the low seat-height will attract new riders, even if the price is dear.
Read our Honda NM4 Review.
- Engine Type: 670cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin
- Bore and Stroke: 73.0mm x 80.0mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valve Train: SOHC; four valves per cylinder
- Induction: PGM-FI with 36mm throttle body
- Ignition: Fully transistorized
- Transmission: Automatic DCT six-speed
- Final Drive: Chain
- Front suspension: 43mm fork; 3.9 inches travel
- Rear suspension: Pro-Link single shock; 3.9 inches travel
- Front brake: Single 320mm disc with two-piston caliper and ABS
- Rear brake: Single 240mm disc with single-piston caliper and ABS
- Front tire: 120/70-18
- Rear tire: 200/50-17
- Wheelbase: 64.7 inches
- Rake: 33°
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat Height: 25.6 inches
- Fuel Capacity: 3.0 gallons
- Color: Matte Black Metallic
- Curb weight: 562 pounds
2016 Honda NM4 Price:
- MSRP, $10,999