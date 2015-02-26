Harley Rolls Out 120CI Screamin’ Eagle SE120ST Crate Motor

Harley Screamin’ Eagle 120CI Crate Engine

Ever felt that 96 or 103 or 110 cubic inches just isn’t enough, especially with the new Indian Thunderstroke out there with 111 cubic inches?

Well, Harley-Davidson has the solution. Now, for selected models, you can order up a genuine H-D motor in Screamin’ Eagle trim that displaces 120 cubic inches. The punch delivered by all that displacement is in these numbers: 106 horsepower and 117 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheel.

The new Screamin’ Eagle SE120ST Crate Motor (P/N 19221-15, $5,695, installation labor cost not included) from Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts and Accessories is factory-engineered to pump up street performance and is designed for bolt-in installation in an original equipment-style Harley-Davidson Touring chassis with no required fabrication or engine mount relocation.

The motor comes equipped with a Screamin’ Eagle 58mm Throttle Body that’s 18 percent larger than stock. The crankcase, cylinders and heads are painted black and feature machined aluminum highlights and chrome covers. For best performance, Harley-Davidson recommends combining this engine with a Screamin’ Eagle 58mm High-Flow Air Cleaner (P/N 29400222, $159.95) and a Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Exhaust System (P/N 64800022, $1,299.95).

The SE120ST engine was developed and tested in Milwaukee and is street-legal when used with original equipment mufflers or Screamin’ Eagle Street Performance Exhaust System P/N 64800022. All EFI models require ECM calibration. Engines delivered in the United States include Manufacturers Statement of Origin. Engine includes a one-year warranty. See an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer for details.

The Screamin’ Eagle SE120ST Performance Crate Engine is designed to fit:

• 49-state 2015-later Touring models. Does not fit Twin-Cooled models.

• Certification is pending for California 2015-later Touring models.

• Certification is also pending for all 50 states 2010 – 2014 Touring models.

Screamin’ Eagle SE120ST Spec Sheet:

• 4.060 big-bore cylinders

• 4 5/8-inch stroke SE Pro stroker flywheel and rod assembly

• 10.5:1 high-compression nickel-plated forged pistons with Teflon® coated skirt

• Titanium SST piston rings

• SE-259E high-lift cams

• Perfect Fit push rods

• SE high-performance lifters

• CNC-ported MVA heads with automatic compression release

• SE Pro High-Flow 58mm EFI Throttle Body, high flow injectors and manifold clamps

• Machined lower rocker boxes for valve spring collar clearance

• Factory-machined engine cases

• Unique piston oilers for stroker clearance

• SE inner crankcase full complement cam needle bearings

• SE Lefty high-performance crankcase output bearing and nitride bearing race

• SE Performance spark plugs

• 120ST cam cover and cylinder head medallions

For additional information, visit www.h-d.com.