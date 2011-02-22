Advertisement

2011 Honda Scooter

One of the new motor scooters for 2011 in the catalog of the Japanese Honda company is its Silver Wing GT (SW-T600) model. With an elegant style, a compact design and with the largest displacement in the Honda scooters line-up, the new SW-T600 is a strong bet from Honda for 2011.

Honda is encouraging safe, stable and comfortable riding with its new two-wheeled model the SW-T600. The new Honda scooter is stated to combine an agile ride with easy handling as well as a good response from its 582cc high performance engine.

Regarding to the SW-T600 standard equipment, the stock model is fairly complete, with a full set of instruments and a multifunction screen that is easy to use.

According to information from Honda they will only market this scooter outside of Japan in Spain with the Honda Combined ABS Braking System, with the intent of increasing the level of safety.

The front fairing system is conceived to help protect the rider and pillion passenger from the air, achieving a streamlined contour that directs the airflow from around the lower part of the fairing so that it diverts its impact towards the sides where the feet and legs are.

The seat design helps to give the rider complete control thanks to the riding position, one that is spacious that should allow the rider to do long and medium distance trips comfortably. This model is available in Japan and parts of Europe but not yet available in the U.S.