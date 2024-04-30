2024 Honda NX500 First Look [6 Fast Facts]

We discussed the possibility of this happening in November, and now it has happened—so long to the CB500X, and welcome to the new 2024 Honda NX500 adventure bike. While not an all-new motorcycle, the NX500 does feature some upgrades to the CB500X it is replacing, and the price increases just one Benjamin. With that in mind, let’s check out what’s new (and what’s not) on the 2024 Honda NX500.
- Although the frame is unchanged, the suspension gets new settings thanks to a seven-pound weight reduction. The shock and Showa SFF-BP fork get damping suited to the lighter weight of the 2024 Honda NX500.
- New wheels account for 3.3 pounds of the weight loss. The considerable reduction of unsprung weight is a large part of the reason the suspension settings were changed. The weight loss came from going to a five-spoke design, which replaces the seven-spoke wheels.
- There’s a new electronics package. Adjustable (and defeatable) traction control is standard, along with new ECU settings that enhance acceleration—a perfect pairing. Additionally, the five-inch TFT display and backlit switchgear are new on the 2024 Honda NX500.
- The NX name dates back to the 1980s. The NX650, which was based on the XR650L, is something of a cult bike. There was also an NX250, but both bikes were short-lived, as their ADV concept was ahead of its time. In case you’re wondering, NX is short for New X-over. In comparison, the Africa Twin is a CRF, and the Transalp is an XL.
- The CB500X debuted in 2013, with updates in 2016, 2019, and 2022. In 2016, there was an increase in fuel capacity and a taller adjustable windscreen. The 2019 was a big year—the 19-inch front wheel gave the CB500X true adventure status when it replaced the 17-incher. The last CB500X update in 2024 included the inverted Showa fork, dual front discs, a new front wheel, and a lighter swingarm. Through it all, the capable 471cc DOHC engine remained unchanged. Unlike most mid-size parallel twins these days, it uses a standard 180-degree crank.
- The 2024 Honda NX500 has a list price of $7399. The only competition in this slot in the ADV market is the $6699 Benelli TRK 502X. The new Honda NX500 is available in any color you like, as long as it’s Matte Black Metallic.
2024 Honda NX500 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin
- Displacement: 471cc
- Bore x stroke: 67.0 x 66.8mm
- Compression ratio: 10.7:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 34mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: 520 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork; 5.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.3 inches
- Wheels: 5-Y-spoke aluminum
- Front tire: 110/80 x 19
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 296mm discs w/ 4-piston Nissin calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.8 inches
- Rake: 27 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 32.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Curb Weight: 432 pounds
- Color: Matte Black Metallic
2024 Honda NX500 ABS Price: $7399 MSRP