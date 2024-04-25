2024 Philadelphia Supercross Fantasy Picks, Tips [6 Fast Facts]

It’s 14 down and three to go in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. That means there’s still time to chase down the leaders in your RMFantasySX.com leagues, or pad your lead—hopefully the latter. Let’s see what to expect at Lincoln Financial Field as we explain our 2024 Philadelphia Supercross fantasy picks.
- Jett Lawrence is back. After stumbles in Seattle, St. Louis, and Foxborough, where Lawrence watched his series lead shrink to zero points, Lawrence was back on top with a commanding win last Saturday in Nashville. Lawrence has six wins in 14 rounds, two more than Cooper Webb. Expect Lawrence to extend his points lead and win total.
- Expect Cooper Webb to respond as best he can. Webb was off in Nashville, though he was still good enough to make the podium. Webb matches Lawrence in 2024 podiums, with both having eight podium finishes in 14 rounds. Webb will need a win, but he is only likely to get that if Lawrence falters. I have Webb down for P2.
- Although Chase Sexton crashed out at Nashville, expect him to rebound in Philadelphia. With seven podiums and ten top-fives this year, Sexton is only behind Lawrence and Webb in those departments. The biggest question will be Sexton’s confidence. It was likely shaken by the hard fall in Nashville, with the crash oddly blamed on a “cracked throttle body.” While Sexton has slipped to P4 in the standings and 40 points behind Lawrence, expect him to make the most of the end of the year. That means a P3 in Philadelphia.
- With Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger out for the remainder of the Supercross season, the rest of the top five is a bit easier to sort out. Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson have far more top-five finishes than anyone lining up at Lincoln Financial Field that isn’t named Jett, Cooper, or Chase. Tomac is an enigma of late, with a 7-7-6-1-6-2 run. Anderson has three P4 finishes in the last five rounds. With that in mind, I have Anderson for P4 and Tomac for P5. It all depends on which Tomac shows up in Philadelphia.
- The Wild Card is the always-difficult P14. The lower in the finishing order the Wild Card is, the more challenging it is to select a rider. Adam Cianciarulo looks to be the most likely P14 finisher. Since returning from injury, Cianciarulo has gone 12-12-15-14-22-15-14, so he’s always in the P14 range. Kyle Chisholm has gone 14-17-16 in the last three rounds, making him a legit choice. Shane McElrath has three P14 finishes this year, and is certainly in play. Colt Nichols has a 13-14-DNQ-15-13-DNQ run, so he could be there if he qualifies for the main. If Mitchell Oldenburg is on the entry list, he’s another possibility, with a 13-16-DNS-15 record over the last five rounds. My gut feeling is to go with Cianciarulo for the P14 Wild Card—definitely go with yours.
- It’s a lunchtime race if you’re on the West Coast. The first gate drop is at noon PDT. Set your alarm if you want to watch Race Day Live, left coasters. RDL starts at 6:30 a.m. PDT. Check out our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for details.
- Jett Lawrence
- Cooper Webb
- Chase Sexton
- Jason Anderson
- Eli Tomac
Wild Card P14: Adam Cianciarulo
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 286 points (6W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 281 (4W, 8P, 12 T5)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 253 (1 W, 6P, 7 T5)
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 246 (1W, 7P, 10 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 224 (2P, 8 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 223 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 198 (1W, 3P, 7 T5)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 177 (1 P5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 166 (1P, 2 T5)
- Hunter Lawrence, 163 (2 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 155
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 113 (1 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 107 (1 T5)
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 84
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 78
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 60
- Justin Hill, KTM, 57
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 57
- Vince Friese, Honda, 48
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 39
- Colt Nichols, Beta, 33
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 32
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 27
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 26
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 16
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 13
- John Short, Kawasaki, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 6
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 6
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 5
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 5
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
- Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
- Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 3
- Justin Starling, Honda, 2
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
- Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1