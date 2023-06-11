Zerofit Base Layers Review [Ultimate, Move, Leggings, Hoodie]

Motorcyclists, power sports enthusiasts, outdoorsmen, well, darn near anybody you can name that spends time outdoors in the wind and cold weather share one common necessity—clothing that is light, comfortable, versatile, and, in many situations, warm. Products promising to meet those diverse needs come from Zerofit. Two tops from Japan-based company’s Heatrub line—Ultimate ($99 MSRP) and Move (Mock) ($76)—get the job done.

The adage to meeting all those needs is, “Think layers.” It’s good advice. Unfortunately, layers can add up, making your gear feel bulky and uncomfortable with restricted movement. Worse, it can promote sweating and overheating. The solution is to have fewer baselayer elements, and those worn be breathable, thin, light, and flexible, while retaining the ability to be warm and comfortable.

Zerofit’s Heatrub name isn’t merely a marketing convention. Zerofit says it refers to the product’s difference between it and other baselayer materials, claiming the Ultimate is “twice as warm as a sweater and up to five times warmer than a standard baselayer—it’s got a Clo rating of 0.74 (typical sweater would have a rating of 0.32).”

To understand what these ratings mean, we checked with Engineering Toolbox. Here’s what we found.

Clo is a measure of the thermal insulation of clothes. Scientists have determined that 1 Clo equals 0.155 m2K/W (meters squared Kelvin per watt—a measurement of thermal resistance characteristics).

If you have nothing on, that Clo 0. 1 Clo bumps it up to the equivalence of comfortably sitting in a 70-degree room, with humidity less than 50 percent, and the air moving at about 0.2 mph. For comparison, a business suit provides 1 Clo of insulation.

According to an Engineering Toolbox data table, a thick turtleneck long-sleeve sweater has a rating of 0.37 Clo. That same table indicates a parka of unspecified composition nabs a Clo rating of 0.70.

Assuming Zerofit’s rating for the Heatrub garments is accurate, the performance is quite remarkable. The material the “thick turtleneck long-sleeve sweater” cited in the data table is made of is not described, so it’s difficult to accurately characterize the comparison.

It is easier to sense the difference when switching between the Move (Mock) to the Ultimate on the same day with ambient air temps in the thirties and a light wind.

The Zerofit Ultimate is thicker, with the Heatrub fibers on the interior. With the extra length in the body, it is warmer and is my choice as the baselayer for use in colder weather—say, the 30s and lower. When the temperature is in the 40s and above, the Zerofit Move is a good choice. In both cases, you’ll still want a lightly insulated winter jacket as the top layer.

Of course, the choice is highly personal, as everyone has different sensitives to temperature. Also, it will vary with the top layer used, wind, weather factors, and activity level.

The pullover Zerofit Heatrub Move Hoodie ($80) is constructed of the same material as the Move (Mock) Neck baselayer. The hoodie includes handwarmer pockets, a drawstring hood, and an embroidered Zerofit chest logo. The hoodie has an excellent fit and extra length in the body to ensure coverage of the lower back.

The Zerofit Leggings ($99) are constructed with the same long-fiber fabric as the Ultimate Move (Mock) turtleneck and boast the same thermal characteristics. The leggings are particularly effective in keeping the lower extremities warm during cold-weather riding. The fit is comfortable, with soft, stretchy flexibility under my insulated riding pants.

Despite my deliberate attempts to pull and stretch seams to the point of separation, no failures occurred. The Zerofit materials are machine wash and tumble dry.

All the Zerofit product materials fit like a glove—the sizing is spot-on—and are virtually undetectable in use, making the bulk of multiple layers unnecessary. With the flexibility of the Zerofit Heatrub Ultimate, Move [Mock], and Move hoodie, it’s easy to be comfortable when the temperature plunges.