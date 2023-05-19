2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Buyer’s Guide [3 ADV/Dual-Sport Models]

The Kawasaki KLR650, revived and revised last year, returns for 2023 in the same three flavors—standard, Adventure, and Traveler. All three editions employ the same liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected single-cylinder motor that cranks out 39 ft-lbs of torque at 4500 rpm. The steel-framed chassis has a non-adjustable fork with a stroke of nearly eight inches, while the linkage-equipped rear suspension system’s shock is adjustable for rebound damping and spring preload, moderating 7.3 inches of rear wheel travel. Disc brakes are used at both ends—300mm in the front and 240mm in the rear—of the current KLR650, which has an off-road-ready 21-/18-inch wheelset shod with retro Dunlop K750 tires. The KLR650 debuted in 1987, taking a break from production from 2019 to 2021.
The standard version is unadorned, with ABS being an option. The Adventure model included plastic side cases, auxiliary LED lighting, engine protection, a tank pad, DC outlet, and a powered USB socket. ABS is also an option on the Adventure. The Traveler edition has a standard plastic top case, plus power from a DC outlet and USB socket, with ABS standard.
Something of a hybrid of an adventure bike and a dual sport bike, the platform is credible off-road, and also capable of long-distance touring. We found that out via thorough testing.
2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single cylinder
- Displacement: 652cc
- Bore x stroke: 100 x 83mm
- Maximum torque: 39 ft-lbs @ 4500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 40mm throttle body
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 7.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 7.3 inches
- Tires: Dunlop K750
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 130/80 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($300)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 60.6 inches
- Rake: 30.0 degrees
- Trail: 4.8 inches
- Seat height: 34.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 456 pounds (standard model)
COLORS
- Pearl Storm Gray
- Candy Lime Green (non-ABS only)
- Pearl Solar Yellow (non-ABS only; Traveler model)
- Cypher Camo Gray (Adventure model)
PRICES
- 2023 KLR650: $6899 MSRP
- 2023 KLR650 Adventure: $7899
- 2023 KLX650 Traveler ABS: $7599
2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Photo Gallery
2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure Photo Gallery
2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Traveler Photo Gallery