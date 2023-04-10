2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Harley-Davison Fat Bob 114 Buyer's Guide: Price and MSRP

This motorcycle is a naked display of power and potency. It features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor that sends 118 ft-lbs to torque to a meaty 180mm Dunlop Harley-Davidson D429 rear tire. The inverted fork has cartridge internals, and a pair of 300mm discs are ready to help slow the 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 down, as needed. ABS is optional.

2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 For Sale

With 16-inch wheels and around five inches of suspended wheel travel at each end, the seat height is a casual 28 inches. A fist-forward flat-bend handlebar is matched with defiant forward-mounted foot controls.

The bobbed fenders add to the attitude, along with a 3.5-gallon peanut tank. There’s nothing subtle about the exhaust system, with two brazen mufflers handling the spent high-test. When we tested the Fat Bob 114, we found out just how tough it is.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 puts this all together for less than $20k for the Vivid Black version, even after including the $750 Surcharge.

2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
  • Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5” (102 x 114mm)
  • Maximum torque: 118 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Exhaust: 2-1-2; catalyst in muffler
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork w/ triple-rate springs; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.4 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Front: 16 x 3
  • Rear: 16 x 5
  • Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson D429
  • Front tire: 150/80 x 16
  • Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($950)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
  • Rake: 28 degrees
  • Trail: 5.2 inches
  • Seat height: 28 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
  • Oil capacity: 5 quarts
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 675 pounds

2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Colors and Prices

  • Vivid Black: $18,899 MSRP
  • Redline Red; Gray Haze: $19,424
    All prices plus $750 Surcharge

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR