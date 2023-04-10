2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Prices]

This motorcycle is a naked display of power and potency. It features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor that sends 118 ft-lbs to torque to a meaty 180mm Dunlop Harley-Davidson D429 rear tire. The inverted fork has cartridge internals, and a pair of 300mm discs are ready to help slow the 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 down, as needed. ABS is optional.
With 16-inch wheels and around five inches of suspended wheel travel at each end, the seat height is a casual 28 inches. A fist-forward flat-bend handlebar is matched with defiant forward-mounted foot controls.
The bobbed fenders add to the attitude, along with a 3.5-gallon peanut tank. There’s nothing subtle about the exhaust system, with two brazen mufflers handling the spent high-test. When we tested the Fat Bob 114, we found out just how tough it is.
The 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 puts this all together for less than $20k for the Vivid Black version, even after including the $750 Surcharge.
2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin
- Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5” (102 x 114mm)
- Maximum torque: 118 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Valvetrain: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Exhaust: 2-1-2; catalyst in muffler
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 43mm inverted cartridge fork w/ triple-rate springs; 5.1 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.4 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front: 16 x 3
- Rear: 16 x 5
- Tires: Dunlop Harley-Davidson D429
- Front tire: 150/80 x 16
- Rear tire: 180/70 x 16
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 292mm disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($950)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 5.2 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.5 gallons
- Oil capacity: 5 quarts
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 675 pounds
2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Colors and Prices
- Vivid Black: $18,899 MSRP
- Redline Red; Gray Haze: $19,424
All prices plus $750 Surcharge