2025 Buell Super Cruiser First Look [Roland Sands Collaboration]

What do you get when you combine a light and powerful Buell ET-V2 V-twin engine and some key Buell components with the magic of Roland Sands Design? Potentially a whole new motorcycle category. Meet the 2025 Buell Super Cruiser, a 450-pound, 175-horsepower beast of a cruiser.
This motorcycle, unveiled at Roland Sands Design headquarters in Long Beach, Calif., is a proof of concept, so there will be inevitable changes with the final production model. However, Buell Motorcycles
and Roland Sands Design
are confident that the final product will not stay far from the concept vehicle, so Buell is accepting orders for the 2025 Super Cruiser now. The MSRP has not been set, though you only need a refundable $50 deposit.The production model will likely weigh a bit more, and some of the custom components, such as the hand-fabricated radiator and track-only SC-Project exhaust, will be replaced with standardized production components.
The design mashes together cruiser and sportbike features—a low seat, set-back riding position, and long rake combined with a liquid-cooled, high-performance 1190cc 72-degree V-twin and mid-position foot controls. The power-to-weight ratio is impressive, and the platform looks ripe for customization, with any number of cool iterations developed.“When [Buell Motorcycle Co. CEO] Bill [Melvin] first approached us about building a high-performance cruiser using the Buell motor, it was as if the bike designed itself,” Roland Sands explains. “Considering the history of Buell and the market’s need for a truly high-performance cruiser, and the build quality of the existing Buell chassis parts, motor, and rolling kit, the project was a natural fit. I’ve been working on projects like this for 20-plus years, and this is the first time we’ve been able to build a performance cruiser without the typical V-twin performance compromises of weight and motor width and length.”
“The design lends itself to the West Coast scene, where customization is part of bike culture,” Melvin said, “and Roland was enthusiastic about incorporating Buell technology into that culture, creating the fastest, coolest cruiser on the market. Building a cruiser was something we always contemplated. The market is full of American manufacturers known mostly for big, heavy bikes—not fast, hot ones like the famous V-twins of the ’30s. Our Buell Super Cruiser will be the hottest bike on the market. Period.”
2025 Buell Super Cruiser Photo Gallery