2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide [Price, Specs, Photos]

Don Williams
2023 Kawasaki Z400 Buyer's Guide: For Sale

Riders looking to introduce themselves to the world of sportbikes will be attracted to the 2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS. Based on the faired Ninja 400, the naked and upright Z400 gives the rider comfortable ergonomics, approachable seat height, light weight, and a good view of the surroundings.

The parallel-twin motor is friendly at low rpm and delivers a fun experience as the revs climb. Maximum torque comes at 8000 rpm, so the DOHC motor loves to be spun up. The six-speed transmission makes the most of the available power, which the clutch as an assist feature to lighten the pull, plus a slipper function to reduce rear-wheel hop when the rider downshifts too aggressively.

When we reviewed the Kawasaki Z400, we noted that the Dunlop Sportmax GRP-300 tires are well-matched to the motorcycle’s performance, as are the ABS-enhanced petal-disc brakes. Although the KYB suspension’s only adjustment is the spring preload for the shock, the damping and spring rates work for a wide range of rider sizes and skills.

A highly versatile motorcycle that is unchanged this year, the 2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS works as a commuter bike, an urban mount, a weekend canyon carver, and a bike to learn the ropes of motorized two-wheeled fun.

2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Parallel twin

  • Displacement: 399cc

  • Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm

  • Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 11.5:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc

  • Fueling: EFI w/ twin 32mm throttle bodies

  • Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist and slipper functions

  • Final drive: Sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Steel trellis

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300

  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 150/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 310mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm petal disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES   

  • Wheelbase: 53.9 inches

  • Rake: 24.5 degrees

  • Trail: 3.7 inches

  • Seat height: 30.9 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 3.7 gallons

  • Curb weight: 364 pounds

COLORS

  • Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Metallic Spark Black

  • Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray

2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Price: $5399 MSRP

2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide Photo Gallery

