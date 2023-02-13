2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS Buyer’s Guide [Price, Specs, Photos]

Riders looking to introduce themselves to the world of sportbikes will be attracted to the 2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS. Based on the faired Ninja 400, the naked and upright Z400 gives the rider comfortable ergonomics, approachable seat height, light weight, and a good view of the surroundings.The parallel-twin motor is friendly at low rpm and delivers a fun experience as the revs climb. Maximum torque comes at 8000 rpm, so the DOHC motor loves to be spun up. The six-speed transmission makes the most of the available power, which the clutch as an assist feature to lighten the pull, plus a slipper function to reduce rear-wheel hop when the rider downshifts too aggressively.
When we reviewed the Kawasaki Z400, we noted that the Dunlop Sportmax GRP-300 tires are well-matched to the motorcycle’s performance, as are the ABS-enhanced petal-disc brakes. Although the KYB suspension’s only adjustment is the spring preload for the shock, the damping and spring rates work for a wide range of rider sizes and skills.A highly versatile motorcycle that is unchanged this year, the 2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS works as a commuter bike, an urban mount, a weekend canyon carver, and a bike to learn the ropes of motorized two-wheeled fun.2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS SpecsENGINE
Type: Parallel twin
Displacement: 399cc
Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 51.8mm
Maximum torque: 28 ft-lbs @ 8000 rpm
Compression ratio: 11.5:1
Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
Fueling: EFI w/ twin 32mm throttle bodies
Transmission: 6-speed w/ Positive Neutral Finder
Clutch: Wet multi-plate w/ assist and slipper functions
Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
Frame: Steel trellis
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable KYB 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
Associate Editor Teejay Adams recently attended the Yamaha Champions Riding School in Las Vegas, and she took with her the Yamaha XSR900 that she’s been riding for a while. This is the retro-style version of the MT-09, and Teejay gives us her impressions of the bike, including her thoughts versus the XSR700 that she rode previously.
In our second segment, Teejay chats with Cait Maher, a contributing journalist at motorcycle.com and owner of a Yamaha TW200. The two ladies met at the recent launch of Kawasaki’s dual sport KLX230s. Teejay is a total novice off-road. Cait however, although quite experienced in the dirt including her recent venture on the District 37 Barstow to Las Vegas dual-sport ride, still doesn’t consider herself an expert. Both of these girls have a positive, upbeat attitude, and their fun, energetic outlook shines through. Cait is definitely a give-it-a-go type of personality. Her take on the various challenges, experiences and adventures that she’s had make for fun listening.