2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition First Look [Classic Chrome]

BMW Motorrad is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and that means we’ll be seeing some special editions recognizing that milestone. Getting the ball rolling is the 2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition. Limited to 1,923 examples—the retro-inspired R nineT
receives a slew of special features for the 100 Years Edition.
BMW starts by giving the 2023 R nineT 100 Years Edition the full array of rider aids—three ride modes (Dynamic, Road, Rain), upgraded ABS, traction control (acceleration and deceleration), cruise control, adaptive headlight, and LED lighting all around. Creature comforts include heated grips and a powered USB port. With that as the base, the designers got busy.
Right away, you’re going to notice the painted chrome tank. Painting chrome was an easier task in the pre-regulation days of solvent-based paints. In 2023, it’s a considerably more complex challenge.Here’s how a BMW
insider describes the Classic Chrome process: “In preparation, the metal tank, for example, is first polished to a high gloss. The surface must be completely free of dust and scratches for further treatment. After this step, the part is immersed in various electroplating baths. Layers of copper, nickel, and ultimately chromium, are applied. The finished chrome-plated part is then painted in several layers; a final coat of clear coat covers the entire tank.”
Avus Black paint is used on the chromed tank, and white double-pinstriping is added. Then, a numbered 100 Years BMW Motorrad tank badge is affixed to the 4.5-gallon fuel tank. The Avus Black front fender matches up perfectly with its own double-pinstriping, while the seat cover reprises the tank’s deluxe Classic Chrome/Avus Black pairing.BMW’s Option 719 line of high-end accessory parts joins in with two Billet Pack Shadow packages of milled aluminum goodies—front engine cover, cylinder head covers, oil filler plug, seat brackets, adjustable hand control levers, adjustable foot controls, footpegs, expansion tank covers, and bar-end mirrors. Oh, and those wire-spoked wheels with black-anodized rims are Option 719 Classic items.
There’s more black and chrome to be had. Black shows up on the frame, fork legs, and air intake, and the solo seat is black and oxblood red, with a backrest.The 2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition has an MSRP of $19,995 and will arrive on showroom floors in the first quarter of 2023.
2023 BMW R nineT 100 Years Edition Photo Gallery