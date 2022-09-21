KTM to Distribute MV Agusta Motorcycles in North America

Don Williams
It will soon be easier to find an MV Agusta dealer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Pierer Mobility AG subsidiary KTM AG has made a deal with MV Agusta to sell, promote, and service MV Agusta via select KTM AG’s North American operation. KTM AG currently handles KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands in North America.

This won’t be the first time MV Agusta and Husqvarna motorcycles shared the same showroom floor. In 1987, Husqvarna was purchased from Electrolux by Cagiva and placed under the MV Agusta Motor umbrella, remaining there until BMW purchased Husqvarna in 2007. Six years later, Pierer Industrie investment company, which owned KTM, purchased Husqvarna.

“I am thrilled by this agreement between two historic European motorcycle manufacturers,” MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov said. “I am confident that KTM’s extensive and professional sales organization, paired with the strong appeal of our brand in the region, will bring great benefits to both companies. Thanks to our cooperation, we will create synergies that will enable us to accelerate our growth strategy in North America.”

“We are extremely excited to start a new partnership with such a historic motorcycle brand,” noted KTM AG Executive Board Member Hubert Trunkenpolz. “Our brands are going from strength to strength everywhere in the world, particularly in North America, where we will exceed 100,000-unit sales in 2022 with the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycle brands. Taking on the distribution of the MV Agusta brand will complement our extensive premium motorcycle range. With the addition of the most iconic Italian luxury motorcycle brand to our KTM North America operations, we are able to ensure support to all North American motorcycle enthusiasts as well as bringing exciting new business opportunities to existing and new dealers.”

Adding street-focused MV Agusta to the off-road-oriented Austrian brands will give KTM AG dealers a more balanced mix of motorcycles on showroom floors. The two brands dovetail nicely, with limited direct competition between models. There will continue to be MV Agusta dealers outside of the KTM AG chain.

