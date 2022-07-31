2022 Suzuki DR650S Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Photos, and Ride Review]


Don Williams

2022 Suzuki DR650S Buyer's Guide: For Sale

The 2022 Suzuki DR650S is an authentic retro motorcycle that is still produced. This dual-sport has strong roots dating back to 1996, and has enjoyed few updates since then.

With that in mind, you’ll marvel at the bike’s now-novel features. There’s a 40mm Mikuni carburetor with a manual choke for cold starting—yes, the 644cc single does have electric starting. There’s also an unusual vacuum-style petcock that has no “off” position—only “on,” “prime,” and “reserve.” Due to the reserve setting, the DR650S has no fuel gauge or low-fuel light on its dash. The speedometer has a mechanical drive from the front hub. There are dual discs, but no ABS.

2022 Suzuki DR650S Buyer's Guide: Price and MSRP

Suzuki has the carburetion worked out, so the DR650S delivers its power smoothly and predictably. Suspension is on the soft side, so off-road expectations must be tempered. Additionally, the curb weight of 366 pounds is heavy for a dual-sport bike, though reasonable for street duty. Although the Bridgestone Trail Wing tires work better on the pavement than the dirt, they’re a good compromise—after they wear out, most riders will know if they want a tire that’s more street- or off-road-oriented.

The big single is mostly about torque, though rev it up, and you can cruise at 80 mph all day long and hit 100 mph when necessary. A gear-driven balancer effectively tames vibrations.

A secret feature of the 2022 Suzuki DR650S is a factory lowering kit that drops the seat height by 1.6 inches without altering the bike’s comfortable ergonomics. Suspension travel is shortened, making the 650 work better on the street. Most dirt riders will prefer the lowered version, as few DR riders will use the 10.2 inches of travel at both ends on the standard version. Really, the lowered version should be the standard version, and then Suzuki can offer an assessor “High” version.

We have tested the Suzuki DR650S

2022 Suzuki DR650S Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder

  • Displacement: 644cc

  • Bore x stroke: 100 x 82mm

  • Compression ratio: 9.5:1

  • Valve train: SOHC

  • Cooling: Air-/oil-cooled

  • Fueling: 40mm Mikuni BST carburetor

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Final drive: DID O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Height-adjustable telescopic fork; 10.2 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable, piggyback shock; 10.2 inches

  • Tires: Bridgestone Trail Wing

  • Front tire: 90/90-21 tube-type

  • Rear tire: 120/90-17 tube-type

  • Front brake: Floating 290mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

  • Seat height: 34.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 10.4 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

  • Curb weight: 366 pounds

  • Color: Solid Black

2022 Suzuki DR650S Price: $6849 MSRP

