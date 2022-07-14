2023 Suzuki Address 125 and Avenis 125 First Look [Urban Scooters]

2023 Suzuki Avenis 125
2023 Suzuki Avenis 125

Suzuki is adding two new economical scooters to its lineup, at least in the UK. The pleasingly curvaceous 2023 Suzuki Address 125 and the aggressively angular Avenis 125 go on sale in October. Both scooters are identical under the skin, utilizing a new 124cc motor that meets the licensing requirements of new riders in Europe and the UK.

The magic number for power output for 125s on the east side of the Atlantic Ocean is 10 newton-meters. That translates to 7.4 ft-lbs of torque at 5500 rpm for the two 2023 Suzuki scooters. The Euro 5 compliant motor tops out at 8.6 horsepower at 6750 rpm. As is scooter tradition, the 125s have a fully automatic CVT. If the battery fails, there’s a kickstarter as a backup to the electric starter.

2023 Suzuki Address 125 Scooter
2023 Suzuki Address 125

Claimed fuel consumption for the Suzuki 125 scooter is 149 mpg. To get there, the rider must be mindful of the Suzuki Eco Drive indicator light on the LCD display, telling the rider when maximum fuel economy is obtained from the motor.

In addition to the underseat storage, the 2023 Suzuki 125s have two utility hooks (perfect for tote and shopping bags) and a storage pocket in the leg fairing housing a USB socket for charging your smartphone along the way.

Suzuki claims the two-person seats have plenty of padding, and the floorboards are spacious. Shorter riders will gravitate toward the Address, which has a seat height nearly a half-inch lower than the Avenis. The Avenis has a slightly larger fuel tank capacity, holding an additional seven ounces of fuel. The Address has a curb weight of 232 pounds, four pounds lighter than the Avenis.

2023 Suzuki Address 125 (and Avenis 125) Specs 

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder

  • Displacement: 124cc

  • Bore x stroke: 52.5 x 57.4mm

  • Peak power: 8.6 horsepower @ 6750 rpm

  • Peak torque: 7.4 ft-lbs @ 5500 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10.3:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC

  • Fueling: EFI

  • Cooling: Air

  • Starting: Electric ad kick

  • Lubrication: Wet sump

  • Transmission: Fully automatic CVT

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable fork

  • Rear suspension: Non-adjustable shock

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 12

  • Rear tire: 90/100 x 10

  • Front brake: Disc

  • Rear brake: Drum

  • ABS: Standard (front only)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

 

  • Wheelbase: 49.8 inches

  • Rake: 26.5 degrees

  • Trail: 3.5 inches

  • Seat height: 30.3 inches (Avenis: 30.7 inches)

  • Fuel capacity: 1.3 gallons (Avenis: 1.4 gallons)

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 149 mpg

  • Curb weight: 232 pounds (Avenis: 236 pounds)

  • Address color: Blue

  • Avenis color: White

2023 Suzuki Address 125 Price: £TBA MSRP

2023 Suzuki Avenis 125 Price: £TBA MSRP

