2023 Suzuki Address 125 and Avenis 125 First Look [Urban Scooters]

Suzuki is adding two new economical scooters to its lineup, at least in the UK. The pleasingly curvaceous 2023 Suzuki Address 125 and the aggressively angular Avenis 125 go on sale in October. Both scooters are identical under the skin, utilizing a new 124cc motor that meets the licensing requirements of new riders in Europe and the UK.The magic number for power output for 125s on the east side of the Atlantic Ocean is 10 newton-meters. That translates to 7.4 ft-lbs of torque at 5500 rpm for the two 2023 Suzuki scooters. The Euro 5 compliant motor tops out at 8.6 horsepower at 6750 rpm. As is scooter tradition, the 125s have a fully automatic CVT. If the battery fails, there’s a kickstarter as a backup to the electric starter.
Claimed fuel consumption for the Suzuki 125 scooter is 149 mpg. To get there, the rider must be mindful of the Suzuki Eco Drive indicator light on the LCD display, telling the rider when maximum fuel economy is obtained from the motor.In addition to the underseat storage, the 2023 Suzuki 125s have two utility hooks (perfect for tote and shopping bags) and a storage pocket in the leg fairing housing a USB socket for charging your smartphone along the way.Suzuki claims the two-person seats have plenty of padding, and the floorboards are spacious. Shorter riders will gravitate toward the Address, which has a seat height nearly a half-inch lower than the Avenis. The Avenis has a slightly larger fuel tank capacity, holding an additional seven ounces of fuel. The Address has a curb weight of 232 pounds, four pounds lighter than the Avenis.2023 Suzuki Address 125 (and Avenis 125) SpecsENGINE
MV Agusta F3 RR + Anna Grechishkina from Ukraine with Neale Bayly
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena rides the gorgeous new MV Agusta F3 RR on the track, and in the canyons. The MV Agusta is an exotic machine with a rarified price tag—is it art, or does it actually deliver the goods? Hmm… Nic gives us his thoughts.
The second part of this Podcast is brought to you by Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly who is reporting from the Ukraine war zone.
In this segment, Neale introduces us to world motorcycle traveler, Anna Grechishkina. Anna is herself Ukranian, and somewhat naturally, felt the need to curtail her travels and head back to her homeland—and into the war zone—to help with the horrendous humanitarian crisis that has developed.