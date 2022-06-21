2022 Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection First Look [Two G.I. Models]

Last year we got a first look at the Harley-Davidson Icons Collection and the amazing Electra Glide Revival. Now, the Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection is here, with the Pan America and Tri Glide Ultra getting the treatment. The theme of the Enthusiast Collection comes from the WWII-era Harley-Davidson WLA motorcycles that helped liberate Europe.Functionally the same as the base models, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. and Tri Glide Ultra G.I. share many of the same visual clues. Both get Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint and the Enthusiast Collection logo. White Stars appear on both motorcycles—both sides of the fuel tank on the two bikes, plus on the trunk door of the Tri Glide Ultra G.I.
“The new Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint pays homage to the Olive Drab paint used on Harley-Davidson WLA models,” explains Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards. “This color features a metallic effect resulting in a subtle gold highlight, allowing the color travel to be more dramatic and show off the shape of the surfacing. The tank graphic celebrates the iconic white five-point star, which was used during WWII on military vehicles. The tank graphic also features a stenciled ‘H-D’ and a location of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, abbreviated, inspired from the spec tags found on government-issued military equipment. The stenciled approach is a treatment often found on military vehicles, as lettering was frequently done in the field. Here, we’re calling out the birthplace of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the original WLA model.”Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz chimed in: “The Enthusiast Collection motorcycles are inspired by Harley-Davidson riders and their unique stories. Harley-Davidson is proud to launch this program with the G.I. Enthusiast Collection, which honors the legacy of Harley-Davidson riders who have served or actively serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.”These G.I. Enthusiast Collection models will be limited edition, though the production numbers have not been revealed. The MSRP for the 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is $20,799, with the Tri Glide Ultra G.I. carrying a $38,099 price tag. Expect additional Enthusiast Collections in the future.
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, brought to you by the editors of Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles and specifically, Yamaha’s YZF-R7. The R7 is a great supersport machine that perfectly balances real performance with rider comfort. Check it out at Yamaha Motorsports.com, or of course you can see it for yourself at your local Yamaha dealer.
This Podcast is also brought to you by the new, state-of-the-art Schuberth C5. The modular C5 is a light weight flip up design that blends safety with amazing quietness. Visit Schuberth.com for more information.
This week, in the first segment Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks to me about his take on Harley-Davidson’s new Low Rider S. The Low Rider S is an aggressive, club-styled machine with real performance—just our kind of bike!
In the second segment, I chat with Ed Lovett, Founder and CEO of the global auto sales platform collectingcars.com. Started in 2019, collectingcars.com has now surpassed over 300 million dollars in sales from its global audience. Well that’s all very impressive I hear you say—but what’s that got to with motorcycles? Well… as well know, a gearhead is a gearhead, and so moving into the motorcycle market was inevitable. Indeed, the auction platform has now seen over 250 motorcycle sales, including a world-record setting sale price on a Honda RC 213V-S that went to a collector for 175,000 pounds—that’s just over 200 and 10 thousand us dollars. Yes, I admit it—that bike is my all-time favorite motorcycle—simply the best bike I’ve ever ridden; and by quite a margin at that.
So on that note, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!