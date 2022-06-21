2022 Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection First Look [Two G.I. Models]

By
Don Williams
-

Last year we got a first look at the Harley-Davidson Icons Collection and the amazing Electra Glide Revival. Now, the Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection is here, with the Pan America and Tri Glide Ultra getting the treatment. The theme of the Enthusiast Collection comes from the WWII-era Harley-Davidson WLA motorcycles that helped liberate Europe.

Functionally the same as the base models, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. and Tri Glide Ultra G.I. share many of the same visual clues. Both get Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint and the Enthusiast Collection logo. White Stars appear on both motorcycles—both sides of the fuel tank on the two bikes, plus on the trunk door of the Tri Glide Ultra G.I.

2022 Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection Pan America Special G.I.
2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I.

“The new Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint pays homage to the Olive Drab paint used on Harley-Davidson WLA models,” explains Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design Brad Richards. “This color features a metallic effect resulting in a subtle gold highlight, allowing the color travel to be more dramatic and show off the shape of the surfacing. The tank graphic celebrates the iconic white five-point star, which was used during WWII on military vehicles. The tank graphic also features a stenciled ‘H-D’ and a location of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, abbreviated, inspired from the spec tags found on government-issued military equipment. The stenciled approach is a treatment often found on military vehicles, as lettering was frequently done in the field. Here, we’re calling out the birthplace of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the original WLA model.”

2022 Harley-Davidson Enthusiast Collection Tri Glide Ultra G.I.
2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra G.I.

Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz chimed in: “The Enthusiast Collection motorcycles are inspired by Harley-Davidson riders and their unique stories. Harley-Davidson is proud to launch this program with the G.I. Enthusiast Collection, which honors the legacy of Harley-Davidson riders who have served or actively serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.”

These G.I. Enthusiast Collection models will be limited edition, though the production numbers have not been revealed. The MSRP for the 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is $20,799, with the Tri Glide Ultra G.I. carrying a $38,099 price tag. Expect additional Enthusiast Collections in the future.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR