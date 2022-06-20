2022 High Point National Motocross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

By
Don Williams
-
2022 High Point National Motocross Results - Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

Trading Moto wins and runner-up finishes with Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton extended his lead in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series. Sexton dominated the 2022 High Point National’s opening 450MX Moto, as he pulled a holeshot and was never head on his way to an 11-second win. Tomac’s victory in the second Moto was more dramatic, as he battled from P6 after the first lap to take the lead at the midway point, passing Sexton for P2 and Ken Roczen for the lead in quick succession as the three engaged in a heated multi-lap battle.

Tomac’s 47-point performance at High Point Raceway moved him into P2 in the series standings, 14 points behind Sexton. Roczen, who went 3-5 for the day, dropped to P3 in the standings, four points behind Tomac. Anderson’s 3-5 showing earning him P3 overall for the day, moving him up to 16 points behind Roczen, as both lost points to Sexton and Tomac.

2022 High Point National Motocross Results - Chas Sexton
Chase Sexton

Ryan Dungey had the best Moto finish of his comeback. The three-time 450MX National Champion finished in P4 in Moto 2 after nabbing a holeshot and leading the first lap. Dungey was engaged in a heated battle for the final Moto 2 podium spot with Roczen at the end of the second Moto, with Roczen passing Dungey on the last lap to best Dungey by just over a half-second. Roczen was P4 overall, and Dungey secured P5.

2022 High Point National Motocross Results - Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson

Seven-time MXGP Champion Antonio Cairoli has a tough day, DNFing both Motos after injuring his knee in the first Moto, forcing him to pull off. Cairoli returned for Moto 2, but lasted just six laps.

The 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series resumes on July 2 at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Mich., for the Independence Day flavored Red Bud National, which features the most boisterous fans on the calendar. Check our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule to watch the race.

Photography by Align Media

2022 High Point National Motocross Results, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 2-1; 47 points

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 1-2; 47

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-5; 36 points

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 7-3; 34

  5. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 6-4; 33

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 4-7; 32

  7. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 5-8; 29

  8. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 8-6; 28

  9. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 10-10; 22

  10. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 13-9; 20

  11. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 12-12; 18

  12. Benny Bloss, 11-13; 18

  13. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 9-15; 18

  14. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 15-11; 16

  15. Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 16-14; 12

  16. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 14-18; 10

  17. Henry Miller, KTM, 19-16; 7

  18. Chris Canning, GasGas, 20-17; 5

  19. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 17-20; 5

  20. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 18-22; 3

  21. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 21-19; 2

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 4 of 12 rounds)

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 181 points (3 Moto wins; 7 Moto podiums)

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 167 (3 Moto wins; 5 Moto podium)

  3. Ken Roczen, Honda, 163 (1 Moto win, 6 Moto podiums)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 147 (1 Moto win; 4 Moto podiums)

  5. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 122

  6. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 120 (2 Moto podiums)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 106

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 90

  9. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 89

  10. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 86

  11. Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 85

  12. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 76

  13. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 55

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 46

  15. Benny Bloss, KTM, 41

  16. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 35

  17. Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 28

  18. Justin Rodbell, Rodbell, 21

  19. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 20

  20. Henry Miller, KTM, 17

  21. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  22. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  23. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 8

  24. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 7

  25. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 6

  26. Chris Canning, GasGas, 5

  27. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 5

  28. Tristan Lane, KTM, 4

  29. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 3

  30. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  31. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

