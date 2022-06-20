2022 High Point National Motocross Results, Coverage, Standings + Video

Trading Moto wins and runner-up finishes with Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton extended his lead in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series. Sexton dominated the 2022 High Point National’s opening 450MX Moto, as he pulled a holeshot and was never head on his way to an 11-second win. Tomac’s victory in the second Moto was more dramatic, as he battled from P6 after the first lap to take the lead at the midway point, passing Sexton for P2 and Ken Roczen for the lead in quick succession as the three engaged in a heated multi-lap battle.Tomac’s 47-point performance at High Point Raceway moved him into P2 in the series standings, 14 points behind Sexton. Roczen, who went 3-5 for the day, dropped to P3 in the standings, four points behind Tomac. Anderson’s 3-5 showing earning him P3 overall for the day, moving him up to 16 points behind Roczen, as both lost points to Sexton and Tomac.
Ryan Dungey had the best Moto finish of his comeback. The three-time 450MX National Champion finished in P4 in Moto 2 after nabbing a holeshot and leading the first lap. Dungey was engaged in a heated battle for the final Moto 2 podium spot with Roczen at the end of the second Moto, with Roczen passing Dungey on the last lap to best Dungey by just over a half-second. Roczen was P4 overall, and Dungey secured P5.Seven-time MXGP Champion Antonio Cairoli has a tough day, DNFing both Motos after injuring his knee in the first Moto, forcing him to pull off. Cairoli returned for Moto 2, but lasted just six laps.The 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series resumes on July 2 at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Mich., for the Independence Day flavored Red Bud National, which features the most boisterous fans on the calendar. Check our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule to watch the race.Photography by Align Media
2022 High Point National Motocross Results, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 2-1; 47 points
Chase Sexton, Honda, 1-2; 47
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-5; 36 points
Ken Roczen, Honda, 7-3; 34
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 6-4; 33
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 4-7; 32
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 5-8; 29
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 8-6; 28
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 10-10; 22
Shane McElrath, Husqvarna, 13-9; 20
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 12-12; 18
Benny Bloss, 11-13; 18
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 9-15; 18
Alex Martin, Yamaha, 15-11; 16
Marshal Weltin, GasGas, 16-14; 12
Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna, 14-18; 10
Henry Miller, KTM, 19-16; 7
Chris Canning, GasGas, 20-17; 5
Tyler Stepek, KTM, 17-20; 5
Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 18-22; 3
Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 21-19; 2
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 4 of 12 rounds)
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, brought to you by the editors of Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
This week’s Podcast is brought to you by Yamaha motorcycles and specifically, Yamaha’s YZF-R7. The R7 is a great supersport machine that perfectly balances real performance with rider comfort. Check it out at Yamaha Motorsports.com, or of course you can see it for yourself at your local Yamaha dealer.
This Podcast is also brought to you by the new, state-of-the-art Schuberth C5. The modular C5 is a light weight flip up design that blends safety with amazing quietness. Visit Schuberth.com for more information.
This week, in the first segment Senior Editor Nic de Sena talks to me about his take on Harley-Davidson’s new Low Rider S. The Low Rider S is an aggressive, club-styled machine with real performance—just our kind of bike!
In the second segment, I chat with Ed Lovett, Founder and CEO of the global auto sales platform collectingcars.com. Started in 2019, collectingcars.com has now surpassed over 300 million dollars in sales from its global audience. Well that’s all very impressive I hear you say—but what’s that got to with motorcycles? Well… as well know, a gearhead is a gearhead, and so moving into the motorcycle market was inevitable. Indeed, the auction platform has now seen over 250 motorcycle sales, including a world-record setting sale price on a Honda RC 213V-S that went to a collector for 175,000 pounds—that’s just over 200 and 10 thousand us dollars. Yes, I admit it—that bike is my all-time favorite motorcycle—simply the best bike I’ve ever ridden; and by quite a margin at that.
So on that note, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!