2022 FIM World Supercross Championship Teams First Look

Details on the much-ballyhooed but still somewhat mysterious 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship are beginning to be revealed. Although we don’t have a schedule yet, the first four teams in the 10-team lineup promised by promoter SX Global have been announced.If you were expecting to see factory teams involved, you’re going to be disappointed. The four announced teams are not new or unknown, and they represent two countries—the United States and France. However, they are not the premier teams you’d expect if you’re talking about an FIM World Supercross Championship Series.
MotoConcepts Honda. Manager Mike Genova. MotoConcepts has been a solid history in the AMA Supercross Championship Series. In 2022, the team’s riders are Justin Brayton and Vince Friese. Brayton is a Supercross Main Event winner, while Friese scored a podium finish in the 250SX West Regional class this year.Pipes Motorsports Group. Manager Dustin Pipes. Pipes, a former Supercross racer, is the team manager for Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports, which represented Suzuki in the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship Series. The team fielded three riders—Brandon Hartranft (8th overall in the 2022 450SX series), Justin Bogle (13th on the year), and Adam Enticknap (three Main Events in 2022).Bud Racing Kawasaki. Manager Stéphane Dassé. Bud Racing Kawasaki has been involved in the FIM motocross competition since 2007. The team has two riders: Quentin Prugnières and Eddie Wade. Both compete in the European 250 Championship Series.Team GSM Dafy Michelin Yamaha. Manager Serge Guidetty. With support from Yamaha France, this team brings Maxime Desprey and Anthony Bourdon to the track. Both are competing in the French MX1 Championship. Desprey is a six-time French national champion, and campaigned in the MXGP circuit for most of 2017 and 2018. Bourdon won the 2020 French Élite MX2 Championship.“All four of these teams bring a level of experience, credibility, and operational and competitive excellence necessary to delivering the highest levels of competition to fans around the world, and we could not be more excited to award them licenses,” Managing Director – Motorsport of SX Global Adam Bailey said. “As we embark on our inaugural pilot season, it’s critical that each of our teams bring a spirit of collaboration in the broader effort to drive our sport forward and expand its relevance across the globe, and that’s exactly the case for each of these teams and owners.”SX Global President Tony Cochrane added, “In order for any sport, or any business to grow successfully, financial structures have to establish wider-ranging revenue potential and overall returns for owners and investors. It’s a model that has proven successful for decades at the highest levels of professional sports, and yet it has not existed in supercross, and we are changing that. For the first time, supercross team owners have a true investment platform, with the ability to increase the financial value and equity of their teams over time.”SX Global is promising an investment of $50 million over five years to support the competing teams. There will also be a $250,000 purse at each round.The 2022 FIM World Championship Series is expected to run from September through November, with as many as four races planned. SX Global hopes to run as many as 12 WSX (World Supercross) races in the 2023 series, which will be held after the AMA Supercross season. None of the 2023 dates or venues have been announced.
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly Podcast—Motos and Friends.
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
This week’s episode features Senior Editor Nic de Sena’s impressions of the beautiful new Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST that is loosely based around the original FXRT Sport Glide from the 1980s. Hailing from The Golden State, these cult-status performance machines became known as West Coast style, with sportier suspension, increased horsepower, and niceties including creature comforts such as a tidy fairing and sporty luggage.
In past episodes you might have heard us mention my best friend, Daniel Schoenewald, and in the second segment I chat with him about some of the really special machines in his 170 or so—and growing—motorcycle collection. He’s always said to me that he doesn’t consider himself the owner, merely the curator of the motorcycles for the next generation.
Yet Daniel is not just a collector, but I can attest a really skilled rider. His bikes are not trailer queens, they’re ridden, and they’re ridden pretty hard. Actually, we have had many, many memorable rides on pretty much all of the machines in the collection at one time or another.
From all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!