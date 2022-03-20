2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, and Standings

Eli Tomac continued his dominance of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, nailing down his sixth win of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Although Tomac grabbed his fourth consecutive win, it wasn’t an easy race. The track was treacherous and the racing tight. For much of the Main Event, the Top 5 riders were within five seconds of each other.After nabbing the holeshot, Justin Barcia led for nine laps before getting passed by Jason Anderson. Within a lap, Barcia put a hard pass on Anderson in a flat right-hand corner, knocking Anderson down. With Anderson out of the Top 5, Tomac moved into P2 and began stalking Barcia. On lap 20 of the 27-lap race, Tomac put a convincing move on Barcia. Tomac was not seriously threatened until the final lap when Tomac bobbled in the brutal whoops, allowing Barcia to close in. When the checkered flag flew, Barcia was 1.3 seconds behind the winner Tomac. Anderson finished in P6.
Marvin Musquin filled out the podium, followed by Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. Sexton and Webb had a violent collision a week earlier at Detroit, with both riders failing to finish. Crossing the Lucas Oil Stadium finish line, Sexton was less than a half-second clear of Webb.Malcolm Stewart ran in P4 from lap 2 until lap 23, when he cased a landing, dropping Stewart to P8, behind Dean Wilson, who had been lapped by Tomac on the short track. Vince Friese finished in P9, despite being lapped twice, with Ryan Breece taking P10, his first Top 10 Main Event finish.Tomac leaves Indianapolis with a 51-point lead over Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia, who are tied at 240 point. Malcolm Stewart is two point behind the pair.The Monster Energy Supercross tour heads west to Seattle for round 12 on Saturday at Lumen Field. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule, so you don’t miss any racing.Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Marvin Musquin, KTM
Chase Sexton, Honda
Cooper Webb, KTM
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
Vince Friese, Honda
Ryan Breece, Yamaha
Justin Starling, GasGas
Cade Clason, Honda
Justin Bogle, KTM
Fredrik Norén, KTM
Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Tristan Lane, KTM
Joan Cros, Kawasaki
Logan Karnow, Kawasaki
Alex Martin, Yamaha
Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki
Scott Meshey, Husqvarna
2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)
It’s been quite a while since Harley-Davidson was involved in road racing, but thanks to the newly conceived King of the Baggers class, The Motor Company is back on paved circuits.
Last year the series had less than a handful of rounds, and to their credit, the Harley bagger, piloted by the very capable Kyle Wyman, took the Championship win.
Needless to say, turning a bagger into a real race machine wasn’t easy. The Harley-Davidson effort consisted of a group of volunteers at the factory who pooled a considerable amount of their time and knowledge in a combined effort to create, develop, and prepare a motorcycle that could race with real credibility.
The machine itself is amazing, as you might imagine. And for this week’s Podcast, Senior Editor Nic de Sena chats to us about some of the race bike secrets, and of course his ride on Wyman’s actual factory race bike at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona.
This year, the Moto America King of the Baggers Championship has been extended to seven rounds. They’ve already raced at Daytona Speed Week for the first round, and it’s going to be REAL interesting to see how the remaining rounds shake out.