2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, and Standings

It’s been quite a while since Harley-Davidson was involved in road racing, but thanks to the newly conceived King of the Baggers class, The Motor Company is back on paved circuits.

Last year the series had less than a handful of rounds, and to their credit, the Harley bagger, piloted by the very capable Kyle Wyman, took the Championship win.

Needless to say, turning a bagger into a real race machine wasn’t easy. The Harley-Davidson effort consisted of a group of volunteers at the factory who pooled a considerable amount of their time and knowledge in a combined effort to create, develop, and prepare a motorcycle that could race with real credibility.

The machine itself is amazing, as you might imagine. And for this week’s Podcast, Senior Editor Nic de Sena chats to us about some of the race bike secrets, and of course his ride on Wyman’s actual factory race bike at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona.

This year, the Moto America King of the Baggers Championship has been extended to seven rounds. They’ve already raced at Daytona Speed Week for the first round, and it’s going to be REAL interesting to see how the remaining rounds shake out.

We hope you enjoy this episode!

Check out Nic’s story on our website!