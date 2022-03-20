2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Coverage, Video, and Standings

By
Don Williams
-

Eli Tomac continued his dominance of the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series, nailing down his sixth win of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Although Tomac grabbed his fourth consecutive win, it wasn’t an easy race. The track was treacherous and the racing tight. For much of the Main Event, the Top 5 riders were within five seconds of each other.

After nabbing the holeshot, Justin Barcia led for nine laps before getting passed by Jason Anderson. Within a lap, Barcia put a hard pass on Anderson in a flat right-hand corner, knocking Anderson down. With Anderson out of the Top 5, Tomac moved into P2 and began stalking Barcia. On lap 20 of the 27-lap race, Tomac put a convincing move on Barcia. Tomac was not seriously threatened until the final lap when Tomac bobbled in the brutal whoops, allowing Barcia to close in. When the checkered flag flew, Barcia was 1.3 seconds behind the winner Tomac. Anderson finished in P6.

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results, Coverage, and Standings
Winner Eli Tomac (#3) leads runner-up Justin Barcia (#51) and podium finisher Marvin Musquin.

Marvin Musquin filled out the podium, followed by Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. Sexton and Webb had a violent collision a week earlier at Detroit, with both riders failing to finish. Crossing the Lucas Oil Stadium finish line, Sexton was less than a half-second clear of Webb.

Malcolm Stewart ran in P4 from lap 2 until lap 23, when he cased a landing, dropping Stewart to P8, behind Dean Wilson, who had been lapped by Tomac on the short track. Vince Friese finished in P9, despite being lapped twice, with Ryan Breece taking P10, his first Top 10 Main Event finish.

Tomac leaves Indianapolis with a 51-point lead over Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia, who are tied at 240 point. Malcolm Stewart is two point behind the pair.

The Monster Energy Supercross tour heads west to Seattle for round 12 on Saturday at Lumen Field. Check out our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule, so you don’t miss any racing.

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

2022 Indianapolis Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  2. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  3. Marvin Musquin, KTM

  4. Chase Sexton, Honda

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM

  6. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  7. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna

  8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

  9. Vince Friese, Honda

  10. Ryan Breece, Yamaha

  11. Justin Starling, GasGas

  12. Cade Clason, Honda

  13. Justin Bogle, KTM

  14. Fredrik Norén, KTM

  15. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki

  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  17. Tristan Lane, KTM

  18. Joan Cros, Kawasaki

  19. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki

  20. Alex Martin, Yamaha

  21. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki

  22. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna 

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 11 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 255 points (6W, 8P, 9 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 204 (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  3. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 204 (5P, 7 T5)

  4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 202 (2P, 8 T5)

  5. Cooper Webb, KTM, 191 (4P, 6 T5)

  6. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 185 (2P, 3 T5)

  7. Chase Sexton, Honda, 183 (1W, 4P, 7 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 141 (1P, 3 T5)

  9. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 135

  10. Ken Roczen, Honda, 133 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  11. Shane McElrath, KTM, 101

  12. Justin Brayton, Honda, 99 (1 T5)

  13. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 97

  15. Justin Bogle, KTM, 70

  16. Vince Friese, Honda, 65

  17. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 57

  18. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  19. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 51

  20. Cade Clason, Honda, 44

  21. Justin Starling, GasGas, 44

  22. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 42

  23. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37

  24. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  25. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  26. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 23

  27. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 18

  28. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 14

  29. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  30. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8

  31. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 8

  32. Justin Rodbell, Kawasaki, 7

  33. Alex Ray, Honda, 6

  34. Tristan Lane, KTM, 6

  35. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

  36. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 1

  37. Brandon Scharer, Yamaha, 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR