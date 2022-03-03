2022 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips [7 Fast Facts + Track Map]

Daytona Beach is the site of the midway point in the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. There have been eight events coming into Daytona, and there will be eight rounds afterward. Crunch time is looming, and two riders have separated themselves as the primary contenders for the title—2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson and 2020 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. With that in mind, let’s get to the 2022 Daytona Supercross fantasy tips for everyone playing RMFantasySX.com leagues.

  1. Eli Tomac loves Daytona International Speedway. Tomac has earned five wins at Daytona in the last six years. Pick someone else at your own risk.

  1. Jason Anderson has made the podium four times in the last five rounds. He looks to be the only rider to even pretend to compete with Tomac at Daytona. Anderson looks like a good lock for P2.

2022 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips: Anderson and Tomac
Jason Anderson (#21) and Eli Tomac

  1. Cooper Webb looks to be gearing up for a shot at retaining his crown. Webb is 30 points down on Tomac, but it’s doable with nine rounds to go, though Webb doesn’t control his own destiny. With two podiums in a row, Webb has earned a spot on the fantasy podium for Daytona.

2022 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips: Cooper Webb
Reigning Supercross Champion Cooper Webb

  1. Chase Sexton appears to be back, and a good Top 5 pick. Although Sexton stumbled at A3 and Minneapolis, he was back in Arlington. Sexton has five Top 5 finishes this year, more than another other than Tomac, Anderson, and Malcolm Stewart, and I’ll be talking about the latter next. I’m good with Sexton for P4, though he could give Webb, and perhaps even Anderson, runs for their money.

  1. Malcolm Stewart has more Top 5 finishes than any other rider in 2022. That’s an impressive stat. However, he has cracked the podium only once, though that was in the Triple Crown format. Stewart has finished in P5 in half of the races this year, and has been in the Top 5 at every round since the opener. Stewart has proven to be a bountiful pick for P5, so I’m putting him there for Daytona.

Dean Wilson (#15)

  1. The Wild Card is P10, and there are plenty of contenders. Dean Wilson is on a 9-9-12-11-10 run, so he’s always in that neighborhood. Justin Brayton has finished in P10 twice in the last three rounds, but he’s the 2018 Daytona Supercross winner. Shane McElrath has a pair of P10 finishes in 2022, and was P9 last week—a strong choice. If you want to pick a name rider as an outsider pick, look at Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, or Ken Roczen. As improbable as it seems, that trio of riders has finished around that spot—but you never know when they’ll do it. I’m playing it safe and going with Wilson.

  1. I continue to have a what-if year. I get plenty of 10s and 5s, but not many spot-on picks, and the Wild Card eludes me. I’m still annoyed that Hartranft’s 13-14-12 Triple Crown performance didn’t put him in P13 at Arlington, though congratulations to him for making that worth a P12 overall. I’m in the Top 40 percent, but that’s just not good enough.

tl;dr 2022 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Jason Anderson

  3. Cooper Webb

  4. Chase Sexton

  5. Malcolm Stewart

    Wild Card P10: Dean Wilson

Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment Inc.

2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 177 points (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  2. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 171 (3W, 5P, 6 T5)

  3. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 149 (1P, 7 T5)

  4. Cooper Webb, KTM, 147 (3P, 4 T5)

  5. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 145 (3P, 4 T5)

  6. Chase Sexton, Honda, 142 (1W, 3P, 5 T5)

  7. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 128 (1P, 3 T5)

  8. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 102 (1P, 2 T5)

  9. Ken Roczen, Honda, 117 points (1W, 1P, 2 T5)

  10. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 97 (1P, 1 T5)

  11. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 97

  12. Shane McElrath, KTM, 76

  13. Justin Brayton, Honda, 74

  14. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 69

  15. Max Anstie, KTM, 55

  16. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 47

  17. Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 37

  18. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 36

  19. Justin Bogle, KTM, 33

  20. Joey Savatgy, KTM, 27

  21. Vince Friese, Honda, 23

  22. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 23

  23. Justin Starling, GasGas, 18

  24. Cade Clason, Honda, 16

  25. Josh Hill, KTM, 13

  26. Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 12

  27. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 9

  28. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 9

  29. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 3

  30. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 2

  31. Adam Enticknap, Suzuki, 1

2022 Arlington Supercross Results

  1. Eli Tomac, 3-2-2, Yamaha

  2. Jason Anderson, 6-1-1, Kawasaki

  3. Cooper Webb, 1-4-4, KTM

  4. Chase Sexton, 4-3-5, Honda

  5. Malcolm Stewart, 5-6-3, Husqvarna

  6. Justin Barcia, 7-10-11, GasGas

  7. Dylan Ferrandis, 9-5-8, Yamaha

  8. Justin Brayton, 7-10-11, Honda

  9. Shane McElrath, 10-12-7, KTM

  10. Dean Wilson, 8-13-9, Husqvarna

  11. Vince Friese, 12-8-10, Honda

  12. Brandon Hartranft, 13-14-12, Suzuki

  13. Ken Roczen, 16-9-16, Honda

  14. Marvin Musquin, 11-11-22, KTM

  15. Kyle Chisholm, 17-15-13, Yamaha

  16. Alex Martin, 20-16-14, Yamaha

  17. Kevin Moranz, 19-18-15, KTM

  18. Justin Starling, 18-17-17, GasGas

  19. Justin Bogle, 15-22-18, KTM

  20. Cade Clason, 14-20-21, Honda

  21. Logan Karnow, 22-19-19, Kawasaki

  22. Joan Cros, 22-21-20, Kawasaki

