2022 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips [7 Fast Facts + Track Map]

Daytona Beach is the site of the midway point in the 2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series. There have been eight events coming into Daytona, and there will be eight rounds afterward. Crunch time is looming, and two riders have separated themselves as the primary contenders for the title—2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson and 2020 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. With that in mind, let’s get to the 2022 Daytona Supercross fantasy tips for everyone playing RMFantasySX.com leagues.
Eli Tomac loves Daytona International Speedway. Tomac has earned five wins at Daytona in the last six years. Pick someone else at your own risk.
Jason Anderson has made the podium four times in the last five rounds. He looks to be the only rider to even pretend to compete with Tomac at Daytona. Anderson looks like a good lock for P2.
Cooper Webb looks to be gearing up for a shot at retaining his crown. Webb is 30 points down on Tomac, but it’s doable with nine rounds to go, though Webb doesn’t control his own destiny. With two podiums in a row, Webb has earned a spot on the fantasy podium for Daytona.
Chase Sexton appears to be back, and a good Top 5 pick. Although Sexton stumbled at A3 and Minneapolis, he was back in Arlington. Sexton has five Top 5 finishes this year, more than another other than Tomac, Anderson, and Malcolm Stewart, and I’ll be talking about the latter next. I’m good with Sexton for P4, though he could give Webb, and perhaps even Anderson, runs for their money.
Malcolm Stewart has more Top 5 finishes than any other rider in 2022. That’s an impressive stat. However, he has cracked the podium only once, though that was in the Triple Crown format. Stewart has finished in P5 in half of the races this year, and has been in the Top 5 at every round since the opener. Stewart has proven to be a bountiful pick for P5, so I’m putting him there for Daytona.
The Wild Card is P10, and there are plenty of contenders. Dean Wilson is on a 9-9-12-11-10 run, so he’s always in that neighborhood. Justin Brayton has finished in P10 twice in the last three rounds, but he’s the 2018 Daytona Supercross winner. Shane McElrath has a pair of P10 finishes in 2022, and was P9 last week—a strong choice. If you want to pick a name rider as an outsider pick, look at Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, or Ken Roczen. As improbable as it seems, that trio of riders has finished around that spot—but you never know when they’ll do it. I’m playing it safe and going with Wilson.
I continue to have a what-if year. I get plenty of 10s and 5s, but not many spot-on picks, and the Wild Card eludes me. I’m still annoyed that Hartranft’s 13-14-12 Triple Crown performance didn’t put him in P13 at Arlington, though congratulations to him for making that worth a P12 overall. I’m in the Top 40 percent, but that’s just not good enough.
tl;dr 2022 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips Picks
Eli Tomac
Jason Anderson
Cooper Webb
Chase Sexton
Malcolm Stewart Wild Card P10: Dean Wilson
Photography courtesy of Feld Entertainment Inc.2022 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 8 of 17 rounds)
Hello everyone and welcome to this week’s Motos and Friends—a weekly podcast from Ultimate Motorcycling and brought to you by the all new Suzuki Hayabusa. Widely regarded as the Ultimate Sportbike, the third-generation Hayabusa by Suzuki melds two generations of refinement, resulting in the quickest, most technologically advanced and aerodynamic Hayabusa yet. Head into your local Suzuki dealer now, or visit suzukicycles.com to learn more.
My name is Arthur Coldwells.
This week Associate Editor Kelly Callan talks to Teejay and myself about the brilliant BMW G 310 R. Kelly was commuting on it recently, but found she so enjoyed riding the BMW that she ended up taking it on some fun rides at the weekend too.
In the second segment I chat with Bryan Carroll, the idea and producer of the hit documentary Why We Ride from a few years back. Bryan is a successful TV and film producer, and not surprisingly, he has evolved his much acclaimed Why We Ride project into a much bigger idea—visit it at Motovational.org and you’ll see The annual Ride to the Quail, plus a whole lot more. Motovational recently raised over $20,000 for the Ride for Kids pediatric brain tumor foundation, and as you might assume, Bryan hasn’t stopped there.