2022 Daytona Supercross Fantasy Tips [7 Fast Facts + Track Map]

My name is Arthur Coldwells.

This week Associate Editor Kelly Callan talks to Teejay and myself about the brilliant BMW G 310 R. Kelly was commuting on it recently, but found she so enjoyed riding the BMW that she ended up taking it on some fun rides at the weekend too.

In the second segment I chat with Bryan Carroll, the idea and producer of the hit documentary Why We Ride from a few years back. Bryan is a successful TV and film producer, and not surprisingly, he has evolved his much acclaimed Why We Ride project into a much bigger idea—visit it at Motovational.org and you’ll see The annual Ride to the Quail, plus a whole lot more. Motovational recently raised over $20,000 for the Ride for Kids pediatric brain tumor foundation, and as you might assume, Bryan hasn’t stopped there.

I hope you enjoy this episode!