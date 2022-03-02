2022 Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival Preview [at Loretta Lynn’s]

Welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a Podcast by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling, and brought to you by the all-new Suzuki Hayabusa. Your ultimate ride awaits—check out the exciting new Hayabusa at Suzukicycles.com, or of course go see it in person at your local Suzuki dealer.

This week, our featured moto is from The Motor Company—Harley-Davidson. Nice de Sena gives us his thoughts on the new, slightly sportier ST models of the Street and Road Glide touring machines. These are directly influenced by west coast custom culture, and offer a really cool departure from the typical touring bikes.

In the second segment, I chat with Nick Smith of Classic Avenue, a California-based auctioneer of some really nice motorcycles and cars. Nick originally came from over the pond and worked for some years with Bonham’s auctions, so his standards are extremely high. Looking over the website there are some truly drool-worthy bikes up for auction. Nick gives us his thoughts on the market in general, and why he believes his way of doing things makes all the difference.

https://classicavenue.com/

