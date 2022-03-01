2022 MotoGP Brembo Braking Systems Inside Look [8 Fast Facts]

One thing MotoGP racers do is go very fast. Naturally, they also have to decelerate rapidly, and that’s where MotoGP brake suppliers Brembo comes in. Brembo ups the braking ante in MotoGP every year, and 2022 is no exception. Let’s slow down and take a inside look at what’s new, and what’s returning, with the 2022 MotoGP Brembo braking systems.
2022 MotoGP racers now have access to 355mm discs. Last year’s 340mm and 320mm discs are back, and they are joined by a new 355mm ventilated carbon fiber disc. Testing at Sepang International Circuit and the new Mandalika International Street Circuit have proven their worth for hard-braking tracks, including the Spielberg Red Bull Ring, Twin Ring Motegi, Buriram International Circuit, and Sepang. According to Brembo, the 355mm discs have superior ventilation and heat management.
The 340mm and 320mm discs come in two weights. Riders can choose between Standard Mass and High Mass for both sizes. Most teams will use the 340mm discs. Additionally, a ventilated version of the 340mm disc is available for tracks that challenge the brakes. The ventilated 340mm discs debuted at the Red Bull Ring last year. Carbon fiber is used for the discs due to light weight, constant power, and fewer torque-related issues than steel discs.
The GP4 caliper returns. The monoblock caliper is machined from a solid piece of aluminum. The calipers are radially mounted, are a four-piston design, and have cooling fins. A spring device on the GP4’s anti-drag system enhances braking force and prevents the pads from contacting the disc when the rider is not actuating the front brake.
The latest version of the GP4, which debuted in 2020, is popular with most riders. A few MotoGP competitors prefer the feel of the 2019 model, which is still available.
Different master cylinders are available for riders. This option allows a rider to customize the feel. There’s a remote adjuster should race conditions implore the rider to move the position of the brake lever.
Thumb-actuated rear brakes are back for 2022. Although two-thirds of the MotoGP grid uses a footbrake, that still leaves a sizable percentage of riders preferring a thumb brake, which Mick Doohan brought to the track in the 1990s. One choice is an independent thumb lever that actuates the two-piston caliper. The other design uses a thumb brake and foot brake—the rider can use either or both, as they are discrete two-piston systems.
Marchesini wheels are part of the Brembo Group, and eight of the 12 MotoGP teams use the company’s forged-magnesium wheels. The front wheel is available with five or seven spokes in a Y pattern.
Harley Road/Street Glide STs + Classic Avenue and Nick Smith
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Welcome once again to Motos and Friends, a Podcast by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling, and brought to you by the all-new Suzuki Hayabusa. Your ultimate ride awaits—check out the exciting new Hayabusa at Suzukicycles.com, or of course go see it in person at your local Suzuki dealer.
This week, our featured moto is from The Motor Company—Harley-Davidson. Nice de Sena gives us his thoughts on the new, slightly sportier ST models of the Street and Road Glide touring machines. These are directly influenced by west coast custom culture, and offer a really cool departure from the typical touring bikes.
In the second segment, I chat with Nick Smith of Classic Avenue, a California-based auctioneer of some really nice motorcycles and cars. Nick originally came from over the pond and worked for some years with Bonham’s auctions, so his standards are extremely high. Looking over the website there are some truly drool-worthy bikes up for auction. Nick gives us his thoughts on the market in general, and why he believes his way of doing things makes all the difference.