2022 MotoGP Calendar: Grand Prix and Testing Schedule

The first glimpses of the 2022 MotoGP calendar are here. There are three official tests planned, and the opening round has been revealed.

The 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship Series will start under the lights at Losail International Circuit in Qatar. The night race is scheduled for March 6, though Dorna still considers the date “tentative.”

The 2022 Moto GP season starts on January 31 at Sepang International Circuit with the Shakedown Test. However, it is only open to factory test riders and MotoGP rookies. All the MotoGP racers are invited to the Sepang Test just a few days later at the same eponymous circuit in Malaysia.

Less than a week after the conclusion of the Sepang Test comes the Mandalika Test. The test will be the MotoGP debut for the long-awaited new Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

Although not MotoGP, there will be a Moto2 and Moto3 test at Circuito de Jerez — Ángel Nieto running from February 22-24.

The six factory teams are almost entirely set for 2022:

Aprilia Racing Team

Alexis Espargaró

Maverick Viñales

Ducati Lenovo Team

Pecco Bagnaia

Jack Miller

Respol Honda Team

Pol Espargaró

Marc Márquez

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder

Miguel Oliveira

Team Suzuki Ecstar

Joan Mir

Alex Rins

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo

TBA (most likely Franco Morbidelli)

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will be updating the 2022 MotoGP calendar as dates are added. We are all crossing our fingers that races won’t be rescheduled or canceled as they have been this year and last.

2022 MotoGP Calendar

Shakedown Test

January 31 – February 2: Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

Sepang Test

February 5-6: Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

Mandalika Test

February 11-13: Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia

2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship Series Schedule

Round 1: Qatar GP

March 4-6: Losail International Circuit, Qatar

Subsequent rounds TBA