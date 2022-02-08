2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide First Look (5 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide is here, and it hits the showroom floor with a price tag that’s one dollar short of $50k. For that, you get a premium touring motorcycle that happens to have two Dunlop TK100 tires in the rear.
- Colors are always a primary source of interest for CVO models, and the 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide has one choice. The Motor Company is sure you’ll like Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Bright Chrome finishes. New decorative insert finishes add to the exclusive appearance of this three-wheel motorcycle.
- Functionally, the only change is an upgraded sound system for the CVO Tri Glide. The Harley-Davidson Audio system uses an all-new Rockford Fosgate Stage 1 setup to improve the quality of the sound experience. The speakers and amps are specifically designed for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
- A Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset modernizes the interface between the rider and the Boom! Box GTS software. That includes full integration with Apple CarPlay.
- Touring riders who frequent chilly climes will like the heated grips and two-zone heated seats. Riders caught out after dark will appreciate the all-LED lighting, which includes fog lights.
- The Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 cranks out 125 ft-lbs of torque to get the 1269-pound CVO Tri Glide moving, and 107 horsepower keeps things running smoothly at speed. Electronic rider aids include ABS, linked braking, acceleration and deceleration traction control, hill hold control, and tire pressure monitoring.
Location photography by Josh Kurpius and Scott G. Toepfer
Studio photography by Clutch Studios
2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117 cubic inches (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.016″ x 4.5″
- Maximum power: 107 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 125 ft-lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel square-section backbone
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Emulsion shock w/ hand-adjustable spring-preload; 3 inches
- Wheels: Gloss Black and Contrast Clear Tomahawk
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 7
- Front tire: 130/60 x 19; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tires: 215/45 x 18; Dunlop TK100
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 270mm disc w/ floating caliper
- Parking brake: Standard
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 65.7 inches
- Overall width: 54.7 inches
- Overall length: 105.1 inches
- Seat height: 28.1 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 32 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 40 mpg
- Curb weight: 1269 pounds
- Color: Dante’s Red w/ Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Patter and Bright Chrome finishes
2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide Price: $49,999 MSRP
2022 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide Photo Gallery