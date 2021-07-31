2022 Honda CRF250RX First Look (21 Fast Facts)

The 2022 Honda CRF250RX off-road racer gets substantial updates to both the motor and the chassis. It’s a platform for cross-country, enduro, desert, and other off-road racing disciplines, and this is the second generation for the CRF250RX. Honda engineers had a goal of “making the model quicker, stronger and lighter, by boosting engine performance, increasing toughness and cutting weight” for 2022. Let’s take a close look at the steps they have taken to accomplish those targets.
- The DOHC motor in the 2022 Honda CRF250RX is reworked from top to bottom, and gets a 20 percent power increase at 6500 rpm. Changes were made to the intake and exhaust, as well as the transmission and clutch, and plenty in-between. Let’s dig in, taking it from the top.
- There’s a new airbox with a 78 percent increase in capacity. Most of that boost is on the clean side, making it easier for the motor to breathe, and that air is cooler. Additionally, it takes just one bolt removal to get to the air filter, which is secured by a spring-loaded clip—no more threads. This makes air filter changes at pits stops more efficient.
- Honda engineers re-aimed the fuel injector, and not just a little. Last year, the fuel injector sat at a 30-degree angle to the intake charge. For 2022, the fuel injector is positioned at a much steeper 60 degrees. According to insiders, this puts the spray toward the back of the butterfly on the 44mm throttle body. Like the new airbox, this lowers the temperature of the fuel/air mix headed toward the intake valves. More cool air equals more power potential.
- Although the 33mm titanium intake valves are unchanged, there are plenty of changes around them. There are dual springs, with one spring inside the other. Timing is also improved thanks to a press-fit sprocket for the intake cam. Further, the camshaft holder is more rigid, which increases accuracy and decreases friction. This is bolstered by improved rocker-arm shaft alignment. Together, these changes provide more-exact action at high rpm. To improve the durability of the 2022 Honda CRF250RX’s new design, 80 percent more oil is supplied to the oil supply to the intake camshaft.
- Inside the combustion chamber, there’s a new piston and connecting rod. Again, the two changes focus is on power production high in the rev range.
- As the spent charge is expelled through the 26mm exhaust valves, it now flows through a single exhaust port. The previous dual-muffler setup is gone, and the remaining exhaust and muffler system flows out the right side. The single muffler also has new baffling. Honda claims this change pumps up the torque at low rpm to complement the power boosts at high revs. Honda moved the header 74mm closer to the motor, which narrows the ergonomics of the CRF250RX.
- Cooling is improved for the more powerful motor. The air-outlet vents have a different number of fins set at a new angle to increase heat radiation by six percent. This happens behind new one-piece radiator shrouds. Also, Honda has beefed up the water-pump gear.
- With all these motor updates comes all-new ECU mapping. Launch control and multiple modes are retained.
- Honda has revised the transmission ratios to reflect the power increase. 1st through 3rd gears are more widely spaced, and all five ratios are higher. No, the CRF250RX didn’t get a six-speed tranny.
- Shifting is improved between 2nd and 3rd gears. Honda replaced a two-shift-fork system with a single fork to save weight and make shifting between those two commonly used gears easier. The shift drum lost weight, while the countershaft is more rigid.
- The clutch gains a plate and friction spring to increase durability, reduce clutch pull, and minimize slippage. Honda claims a four-percent lighter clutch pull and 21 percent more durability—crucial for off-road racing. Improved lubrication is part of the package.
- Based on the CRF450RX chassis, the 2022 CRF250RX has revised geometry. The wheelbase has been cut 0.4 inches for more agility. Rake has increased marginally—0.02 degrees—and the trail is unchanged. The swingarm angle is identical, with the ground clearance raised a few millimeters.
- Thanks to a wide range of small weight-saving efforts, the entire 2022 CRF250RX weighs six pounds less than last year. With the 2.1-gallon fuel tank topped off, the motorcycle weighs 238 pounds.
- The 2022 CRF250RX’s twin-spar aluminum frame sheds 1.5 pounds compared to last year. The frame retains its straight-line stability by maintaining its longitudinal rigidity. To provide more feel for cornering, lateral rigid is reduced 20 percent. Weight savings come from smaller cross-sections in the main spars, plus different ribbing in the pivot plates.
- Honda simplified the subframe and seat mounting, resulting in a 0.7-pound weight savings.
- The CRF250RX’s swingarm is narrower to aid in rut clearance.
- The Showa inverted fork with 49mm sliders returns with new triple clamps. As with the frame, the triple clamps have flex characteristics to aid in cornering and hit absorption.
- The rear suspension is all-new, with a revised linkage ratio and new Showa shock. Adjustments are now made on the left side of the chassis, thanks to the loss of the left-side exhaust system. The spring lost a quarter-pound, too.
- The 2022 Honda CRF250RX is considerably narrower for the rider. The plastic on the right has been moved in three-quarters of an inch, and the left side moves in almost two inches. Add that up, and the back of the bike is 2.8 inches narrower. Also, the rear of the seat has been slammed 0.4 inches, making the seat flatter.
- The new radiator shrouds are one-piece, preventing the rider’s legs from being impeded by a seam between two pieces.
- You’re going to have to wait until at least September before you see the 2022 Honda CRF250RX on a showroom floor. All these changes result in a price increase of just $100 over last year.
We have tested the Honda CRF250RX
2022 Honda CRF250RX Specs
ENGINE
- Motor: Four-stroke single
- Displacement: 249cc
- Bore x stroke: 70.9 x 50.9mm
- Compression ratio: 13.9:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves
- Fuel system: EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate; 9 plates and 5 springs
- Final drive: 520 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum twin-spar
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm Showa inverted fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Showa piggyback shock; 12.4 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.1 inches
- Rake: 27.2 degrees
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Seat height: 38.0 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons
- Curb weight: 238 pounds
- Color: Red
2022 Honda CRF250RX Price: $8499 MSRP
2022 Honda CRF250RX Photo Gallery