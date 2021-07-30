2022 BMW R 18 B First Look (20 Fast Facts + 38 Photos)

The bagger version of the BMW R 18 is here, and there’s more to it than simply a B added to the model number. The 2022 BMW R 18 B has made many significant changes to the standard R 18 to make it a legitimate long-distance bagger. There’s a lot to know, so let’s get started.
- The fairing is handlebar-mounted. That puts the BMW in direct competition with the class standard-bearer—the Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The windshield is short, as expected, with taller screens optional.
- It’s a touring motorcycle, so the 2022 BMW R 18 B gets a larger tank. The B carries an additional 2.1 gallons of fuel.
- To handle the new fuel tank, the frame has been redesigned. Using robots at BMW Motorrad’s Berlin-Spandau plant, the double-loop tube frame is welded up, with sheet metal used for the frame’s backbone. After construction of the frame is concluded, it is painted high-gloss metallic black.
- The geometry of the B’s frame has been changed to accommodate touring and two-up riding. A 19-inch wheel is employed up front, rather than the standard R 18’s 16-incher, and that lengthens the trail 1.3 inches to a lengthy 7.2 inches. To keep handling supple, the rake is reduced by a sizeable 5.4 degrees to 27.3 degrees. Additionally, the wheelbase is cut 1.5 inches to 66.7 inches.
- The 2022 BMW R 18 B’s new shock has position-aware damping and self-adjusting ride height. The shock’s spring-preload is hydraulically adjusted via a servo motor, depending on the load, with damping changing as it runs through the stroke. Suspension travel is a generous 4.7 inches at both ends.
- To give the rider more legroom, the R 18 B’s seat is 1.1 inches higher than the standard. The taller seat height also allows. With the constriction of the boxer engine design, the controls are mid-mount, so there’s only going to be so much legroom available. The B has footpegs as standard, with floorboards optional.
- You’ll appreciate the extra legroom because cruise control is standard. BMW’s Dynamic Cruise Control DCC is quite sophisticated, as it will actuate the brakes to keep the speed down on downhills if engine compression braking doesn’t get the job done. If that’s not enough for you, radar-assisted Active Cruise Control is an option.
- It’s not a bagger without bags, and there’s some other storage, too. The hard cases each carry 27 liters. The bonus is a storage compartment integrated into the fuel tank that provides smartphone charging. A 27-liter leather-and-canvas rear bag ups the cargo capacity by 50 percent.
- Braking is fully linked, and ABS. Whether you use the hand or foot brake levers, both wheels get braking force. The proprietary BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS keeps track of it all.
- The three 300mm discs are mounted to new cast-aluminum wheels. The wire-spoke wheels of the standard R 18 are gone. If the stock wheels don’t tickle your fancy, BMW Motorrad Accessories has three other wheels to choose from—chrome, machined, two-tone—though not wire-spoke.
- Touring means higher speeds and possible night riding, so the lighting is upgraded. LEDs are used for all lighting. If you plan on hitting the twisties after dark, the optional Adaptive Turning Light system turns the low beams 35 degrees to illuminate the upcoming corner. The ATL also automatically adjusts the headlight when the load or attitude changes to keep the beam aimed correctly. The turn indicators are integrated into the fairing and bags or a clean look.
- The 2022 BMW R 18 B has a TFT display that is 10.25 inches wide. The pixel count is 1920 x 720, which means HD resolution, making it easier to read the information. The display can be turned into a GPS navigation unit if you use the free BMW Motorrad Connected app on your smartphone, which you’ll have nestled in the tank storage space. With a screen so wide, BMW allows you to split it and customize what information is displayed.
- The TFT display is augmented by four traditional analog-style clocks for speed, rev count, fuel gauge, and something a bit usual—Power Reserve. The Power Reserve analog readout tells you what percentage of the motor is being used.
- One thing that didn’t change is the motor. The Big Boxer is the same 1802cc pushrod design as on the standard R 18. Torque peaks at 116 ft-lbs at just 3000 rpm, with 91 horsepower produced at 4750 rpm. Air and oil keep the twin-cam motor cool. The six-speed transmission is back, and electric-powered reverse is still an option. And, yes, the drive-shaft and U-joints still spin out in the open. We love the motor, so we have not a single complaint about well-enough being left alone.
- BMW still uses the goofy Rock, Roll, and Rain ride mode names. We forgive BMW because the modes are impressively sophisticated. In addition to altering the power delivery, traction control on the rear wheel works for both acceleration and deceleration (plus ABS, of course).
- If you like to listen to music while riding, get ready to rock the Marshall sound system. The same British company known for amplifiers and speakers used by musicians ranging from Jimi Hendrix to current hotshot guitar slingers has partnered with BMW to crank out the dB on the R 18 B. The standard system has a pair of two-way fairing-mounted speakers, each driven by 25 watts of power. You can upgrade to Marshall Gold Series Stage 1, which adds a subwoofer driven by 90 watts of power in each side bag. For those about to rock, we salute you, though you’re free to play Billie Eilish as loudly as you can stand—we won’t judge you, much.
Styling is blacked out, with chrome accents. While we could name all the parts covered with black paint, but trust you can figure it out by looking at the photos. The new exhausts lead the chrome brigade with round mufflers.
- There is a First Edition version of the 2022 BMW R 18 B. Like the standard R 18 last year, BMW allows you to trumpet your standing as an early adopter with the First Edition. The package is extensive and includes white double-pinstriping on the fairing, fuel tank, and side cases. Add in lots of chrome and black contrast-milled wheels, and the result is impressive. You also get a First Edition Welcome box with goodies ranging from an R 18 B First Edition belt buckle to a book about BMW Motorrad, along with fuel tank emblems with copper-colored lettering and copper-colored slotted screws for an authentic retro look.
- In addition to the standard Black Storm Metallic paint and the R 18 B First Edition treatment, there are two eye-popping paint options. The wilder paint job is the Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic ($2400), and the classier is the Manhattan Metallic Matte ($500).
- Although the MSRP for the 2022 BMW R 18 B is $21,495, be prepared to spend a lot more. There are dozens of desirable options for R 18 B that will be hard to resist, including the Option 719 Design Package Aero ($995) and Premium Package ($2800). It’s almost endless, and you can spend $30k without too much trouble. We have tested the standard BMW R 18, and will soon have a ride report on the new R 18 B bagger.
2022 BMW R 18 B Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Opposed twin
- Displacement: 1802cc
- Bore x stroke: 107.1 x 100mm
- Maximum power: 91 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 116 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Maximum speed: 111 mph (99 mph fully loaded)
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated OHV w/ two camshafts; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed (w/ optional reverse)
- Clutch: Single-disc dry w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel-tube double-loop
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 19 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0
- Front tire: 120/70 x 19
- Rear tire: 180/65 x 16
- Front brake: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Full Integral
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 66.7 inches
- Rake: 27.3 degrees
- Trail: 7.2 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 6.3 gallons
- Curb weight: 877 pounds
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- R 18 B First Edition (package only)
- Manhattan Metallic Matte (+$500)
- Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titanium Silver 2 Metallic (+$2400)
2022 BMW R 18 B Price: $21,495 MSRP
2022 BMW R 18 B Photo Gallery