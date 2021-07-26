2021 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary First Look

“It was 20 years ago today,” some famous rock band sang many years ago. Ducati recognizes the importance of anniversaries, and isn’t going to let this one slip by unnoticed—Troy Bayliss’ first Superbike World Championship on the 996 R in 2001. While Bayless also took the title in 2006 and 2006, this special edition motorcycle with a particularly unwieldy name is all about the first time—the 2021 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary.

We’re happy to report that the 2021 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary isn’t simply a standard V2 with some cool stickers, different colored plastic, and an exorbitant price tag. Befitting a champion, the Bayliss gets high-level functional upgrades so that you can better ride the V2 to its potential.

The most significant upgrade to the V2 is the Öhlins units. You get an NX30 fork, TTX36 shock, and steering damper—all highly adjustable and top-shelf.

Ducati shaves 6.6 pounds from the V2 for the Bayliss model, with most of the weight savings come from a lithium-ion battery and solo seat. Don’t worry, a passenger seat and footpegs come with the bike.

Other technical goodies include a titanium and carbon-fiber muffler cover, along with self-cleaning brake and clutch pumps sporting smoke grey oil tanks.

Looks do matter, of course, and the 996 R livery is recalled in the 2021 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary. There are plenty of red and green accents on the Ducati Red, plus the #21 that Bayliss famously ran. There’s also a reproduction of Bayliss’ autography on the tank, and the name of the motorcycle and its production number is stamped into the top billet aluminum triple clamp. Further, the seat is unique to the model, as it has two materials, double red stitching, #21 embroidery, plus green and red bands, just in case you forgot that Ducati is an Italian brand. There’s even the iconic Shell logo, though you may fill the tank with any brand of petrol—make sure it’s the high-octane pump.

If you can find your way to Bologna, the Ducati Museum has an exhibition honoring Bayliss—Troy Story: The Legend of a Champion. Don’t dawdle, as it closes on September 19.

The 2021 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary arrives at your local dealer in October with an MSRP of $21,000.

Studio photography by Giovanni De Sandre

2021 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Specs

ENGINE

Type: Superquadro 90-degree L-twin

Displacement: 955cc

Bore x stroke: 100 x 60.8mm

Maximum power: 155 horsepower @ 10,750 rpm

Maximum torque: 77 ft-lbs @ 9000 rpm

Compression ratio: 14.0:1

Valvetrain: 4vpc w/ desmodromic actuation

Fueling: EFI w/ twin injectors per cylinder

Exhaust: 2-1-2-1 system w/ two catalytic converters

Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears and quickshifter

Clutch: Web multiplate w/ assist and slip functions; hydraulically actuation

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum monocoque

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: 5-spoke aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 5.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 3.50

Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/60 x 17

Front brakes: Semi-floating 320mm discs w/ Brembo M.4.32 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Cornering ABS Evo

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 56.6 inches

Rake: 24 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 39 mpg

Curb weight: 434 pounds

Color: Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary

2021 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Price: $21,000 MSRP

