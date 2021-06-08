2022 Triumph Speed Twin First Look (A Dozen Fast Facts)

The 2022 Triumph Speed Twin gets a broad range of updates with a focus on higher performance. Let’s not waste a moment before digging into the changes to this historic upright naked sportbike that debuted over 80 years ago.
- Triumph moved the powerband around a bit on the Bonneville 1200 High Power motor. Peak power is raised by three horses, though you have to rev the parallel twin another 500 rpm—6750 rpm—to get there. While the torque peak is one foot-pound lower, it hits 700 rpm sooner—4250 rpm. Additionally, the redline has been lifted by 500 rpm. Overall, Triumph claims “more midrange power and torque.”
- The revised engine spins up more quickly. Inside, inertia has reduced by 17 percent thanks to a lighter crankshaft and alternator.
- With the new motor performance comes a reworking of the three power modes. Sport, Road, and Rain are all available, with the throttle response and traction control adjustable within each mode. The adjustments can be made on the fly, and traction control can be completely disabled to satisfy the hooligan lurking within us all.
- To make around-town riding less fatiguing, the clutch now has an assist function.
- The service interval is now easier on the wallet. You don’t have to get major service until the odometer hits 10k.
- The brushed stainless-steel megaphone-style mufflers are new.
- Gone is the KYB 41mm conventional cartridge fork, and it is replaced by a Marzocchi 43mm inverted cartridge fork. The fork remains non-adjustable, however. The twin KYB shocks return, offering spring-preload adjustability should a passenger hop on the sculpted bench seat. Suspended wheel travel is unchanged at 4.7 inches at both ends.
- New 12-spoke cast-aluminum 17-inch wheels are matched to higher-performance Metzeler Racetec RR rubber on the 2022 Triumph Speed Twin. The pairing replaces seven-spoke wheels (18-inch front, 17-inch rear) and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires.
- With the wheel-size change comes sharper handling. Rake is reduced by a half-degree to a steep 22.3 degrees. Trail is cut by 0.2 inches to 3.5 inches. The claimed wheelbase is 0.8 inches shorter, cutting it down to 55.5 inches.
- Radially mounted Brembo M50 monobloc calipers grasp 320mm discs. Previously, the Speed Twin had 305mm discs and lower-spec calipers that were not radially mounted. Triumph claims a more aggressive initial bite when braking. ABS is standard.
- The styling of the new Street Twin has been upgraded. In addition to the new wheels and mufflers, there are also new tank graphics, plus anodized mounts for the headlight and front fender.
- Triumph gets another $300 over the 2020 model for all these improvements. The list price is now $12,500, with the 2022 Triumph Street Twin arriving at dealerships in August. Jet Black is the standard color with a $300 premium for your choice of Red Hopper or Matt Storm Grey paint.
We have tested the Triumph Speed Twin.
2022 Triumph Speed Twin Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel twin w/ 270-degree crank
- Displacement: 1197cc
- Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm
- Maximum power: 99 horsepower @ 7250 rpm
- Maximum torque: 82 ft/lbs @ 4250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Marzocchi 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB shocks; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: 12-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 3.50 x 18
- Rear wheel: 5.00 x 17
- Tires: Metzeler Racetec RR
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo M50 4-piston monobloc calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 22.3 degrees
- Trail 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 31.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 476 pounds
- Colors: Jet Black; Red Hopper (+$300); Matt Storm Grey (+$300)
2022 Triumph Speed Twin Price: From $12,500 MSRP