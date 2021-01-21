2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is here, and it’s louder and sleeker than ever—plus it has some wild new wheels. Here’s what’s new with the top shark, which sports a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant that produces 126 ft-lbs of torque:
- The 18-/21-inch wheel combo used wire spokes and cast-aluminum rims. The Combo wheels are exclusive to the new CVO Road Glide, and it’s the only motorcycle in the Harley-Davidson Touring lineup that gets a 21-inch front wheel. With the big front hoop, the suspension is tuned to accommodate the different rotational forces. There is also a TPMS to make sure your psi is where you want it to be.
- Sound is provided by Harley Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II. The system, which is only available on the CVO Road Glide and Street Glide models, uses three-way speakers—woofer, mid-range driver, and bridge-mounted tweeter. The pair of speakers in the fairing has a woofer diameter of 6.5 inches, while the saddlebag speakers are 5” x 7” oval woofers. A 400-watt, four-channel Rockford Fosgate amplifier drives the four-speaker array. With the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, you can use a Rockford Fosgate app to fine-tune the sound, which includes Motorcycle Dynamic EQ and Bass Management Enhancement. Jimi Hendrix’ Ezy Ryder has never sounded so good.
- Form over function for 2021, as the extended-length bags are replaced by standard bags. Long-distance riders have been overruled by the urban and local touring crowd.
- The console light is now an LED.
- The new CVO Road Glide gets new instrument faces.
- The MSRP of the 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is $41,399. That gets you a choice of three paint jobs, which have their own finishes:
- Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade w/ satin chrome finishes
- Black Hole w/ gloss black and black onyx finishes
- Bronze Armor w/ smoked satin and gloss black finishes
We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide.
Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jake Schmidt, Scott G. Toepfer, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios
2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
- Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
- Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
- Maximum torque: 126 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.2:1
- Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4vpc
- Exhaust: Dual w/ crossover
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 3.6 inches
- Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shocks; 2.2 inches
- Wheels: Combo (wire-spoke and aluminum rim)
- Front wheel: 21 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5
- Front tire: 130/60 x 21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407
- Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.8 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 6 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
- Curb weight: 893 pounds
COLORS
- Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade
- Black Hole w/ graphics
- Bronze Armor
2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Price: $41,339 MSRP
2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Photo Gallery