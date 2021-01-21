2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is here, and it’s louder and sleeker than ever—plus it has some wild new wheels. Here’s what’s new with the top shark, which sports a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant that produces 126 ft-lbs of torque:

The 18-/21-inch wheel combo used wire spokes and cast-aluminum rims. The Combo wheels are exclusive to the new CVO Road Glide, and it’s the only motorcycle in the Harley-Davidson Touring lineup that gets a 21-inch front wheel. With the big front hoop, the suspension is tuned to accommodate the different rotational forces. There is also a TPMS to make sure your psi is where you want it to be.

Sound is provided by Harley Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II. The system, which is only available on the CVO Road Glide and Street Glide models, uses three-way speakers—woofer, mid-range driver, and bridge-mounted tweeter. The pair of speakers in the fairing has a woofer diameter of 6.5 inches, while the saddlebag speakers are 5” x 7” oval woofers. A 400-watt, four-channel Rockford Fosgate amplifier drives the four-speaker array. With the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, you can use a Rockford Fosgate app to fine-tune the sound, which includes Motorcycle Dynamic EQ and Bass Management Enhancement. Jimi Hendrix’ Ezy Ryder has never sounded so good.

Form over function for 2021, as the extended-length bags are replaced by standard bags. Long-distance riders have been overruled by the urban and local touring crowd.

The console light is now an LED.

The new CVO Road Glide gets new instrument faces.

The MSRP of the 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is $41,399. That gets you a choice of three paint jobs, which have their own finishes:

Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade w/ satin chrome finishes

Black Hole w/ gloss black and black onyx finishes

Bronze Armor w/ smoked satin and gloss black finishes

We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin

Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 126 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4vpc

Exhaust: Dual w/ crossover

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 3.6 inches

Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shocks; 2.2 inches

Wheels: Combo (wire-spoke and aluminum rim)

Front wheel: 21 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 18 x 5

Front tire: 130/60 x 21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F

Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.8 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg

Curb weight: 893 pounds

