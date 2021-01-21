Friday, January 22, 2021
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look (6 Fast Facts)

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide First Look (6 Fast Facts)

The 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is here, and it’s louder and sleeker than ever—plus it has some wild new wheels. Here’s what’s new with the top shark, which sports a Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant that produces 126 ft-lbs of torque:

  1. The 18-/21-inch wheel combo used wire spokes and cast-aluminum rims. The Combo wheels are exclusive to the new CVO Road Glide, and it’s the only motorcycle in the Harley-Davidson Touring lineup that gets a 21-inch front wheel. With the big front hoop, the suspension is tuned to accommodate the different rotational forces. There is also a TPMS to make sure your psi is where you want it to be.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide: Price

  1. Sound is provided by Harley Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II. The system, which is only available on the CVO Road Glide and Street Glide models, uses three-way speakers—woofer, mid-range driver, and bridge-mounted tweeter. The pair of speakers in the fairing has a woofer diameter of 6.5 inches, while the saddlebag speakers are 5” x 7” oval woofers. A 400-watt, four-channel Rockford Fosgate amplifier drives the four-speaker array. With the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, you can use a Rockford Fosgate app to fine-tune the sound, which includes Motorcycle Dynamic EQ and Bass Management Enhancement. Jimi Hendrix’ Ezy Ryder has never sounded so good.
  1. Form over function for 2021, as the extended-length bags are replaced by standard bags. Long-distance riders have been overruled by the urban and local touring crowd.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide: MSRP

  1. The console light is now an LED.
  1. The new CVO Road Glide gets new instrument faces.

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide: Colors

  1. The MSRP of the 2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is $41,399. That gets you a choice of three paint jobs, which have their own finishes:
  • Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade w/ satin chrome finishes
  • Black Hole w/ gloss black and black onyx finishes
  • Bronze Armor w/ smoked satin and gloss black finishes

We have reviewed the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide.

Photography by Josh Kurpius, Jake Schmidt, Scott G. Toepfer, Buddy Wilinski, and Clutch Studios

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin
  • Displacement: 117ci (1923cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.075” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 126 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.2:1
  • Valvetrain: Single cam w/ pushrods; 4vpc
  • Exhaust: Dual w/ crossover
  • Cooling: Air and oil
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist and slipper functions
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension; travel: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 3.6 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel; Spring-preload adjustable Showa shocks; 2.2 inches
  • Wheels: Combo (wire-spoke and aluminum rim)
  • Front wheel: 21 x 3.5
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 5
  • Front tire: 130/60 x 21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.8 inches
  • Seat height: 26.8 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 6 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 41 mpg
  • Curb weight: 893 pounds

COLORS

  • Sunset Orange & Sunset Black Fade
  • Black Hole w/ graphics
  • Bronze Armor

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Price: $41,339 MSRP

2021 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

